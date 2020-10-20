KELOLAND.com top 5 plays of week eight football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week eight came to a close last Friday which means that class 11B and 9-man will begin the first round of playoffs on Thursday, October 22.

Here is a look at the top plays from the final full week of the regular season, but we start first with 2 honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention goes to Sioux Falls Christian. Quarterback Brooks Nelson fires a pass to the back of the end zone and that’s when Jaden Witte makes the fingertip catch for the touchdown. The Chargers would fall 20-19 to Canton.

The final honorable mention goes to Brandon Valley running back Tate Johnson who ran for 185 yards and three scores, but on this play he shows off the speed and then the strength as Johnson stiff arms a defender. Brandon Valley would earn the win over third ranked Harrisburg.

The fifth play from week eight features another strong run, this time by Roosevelt’s Tyree Nave, who runs up the middle, stiff arms two defenders and then he’s gone. 64 yards to the house as Roosevelt remained unbeaten with a win at Watertown.

The number four play of the week comes from Yankton’s Trevor Fitzgerald who threw for a touchdown, ran for four touchdowns and had a kick return touchdown. The Bucks’ quarterback scored a total of 6 touchdowns in their win over Douglas.

The number three play is made by Sioux Valley’s Dylen Milton who makes a juggling interception, while spinning to his right. The Cossacks would pick up a 14-3 win over Garretson.

The number two play of the week is a pass completion from Washington’s Max Thomson to Josh Piper, who makes a leaping catch, then turns on the speed. Piper would break a tackle at the twenty and then drag a defender into the end zone for the 62 yard score, however the Warriors would fall 28-20 to Lincoln.

The top play of the week comes from Canistota/Freeman. Quarterback Tyce Ortman fires it up for Logan Katzer who reaches over and around his defender and then hauls in the 40 yard touchdown as the Pride earn a 40-0 win over Hanson.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week. You can submit a play by tweeting the #kelosports.