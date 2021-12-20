KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another busy week on the hardwood means another round of top plays. Here is a look at this week’s top five plays.

#5: Vasecka’s step back beats the buzzer – Tea Area’s Katie Vasecka

The fifth best play of the week goes to Tea Area sophomore, Katie Vasecka who creates separation with the step back and then cashes in the three before the buzzer. She had a game high 23 points as Tea Area picked up a season opening win over Dell Rapids, 51-24.

#4: Pankonen goes behind the back – Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen

The number four play of the week features a great move by Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen who attacks on the dribble and then goes behind his back to split the defense and lay in two. He led all scorers with 28, though the Quarriers suffered a 67-57 loss to Tea Area.

#3: Garry scores 35 against Dream City, AZ – De Smet’s Kalen Garry

Checking in at number three is a tremendous performance by De Smet standout, Kalen Garry. While playing against a nationally known opponent, Dream City, Arizona, Garry scored a game high 35 points to lead the Bulldogs to a near upset. However, De Smet would fall 61-57.

#2: Phillips with the slam off the glass – Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips

The runner-up play of the week goes to the Roosevelt boys basketball team. Micah Johnson grabs the steal and then throws it up off the backboard for Marcus Phillips who rises up and throws down the dunk. This effort helped keep the Rough Riders unbeaten with a 57-42 win over Brandon Valley.

#1: Garry throws down the windmill dunk – De Smet’s Kalen Garry

The top play of the week comes from De Smet’s Kalen Garry who collects the steal and then turns it into an amazing windmill dunk. Garry would help lead the Bulldogs to their third straight win with a 68-17 victory over Estelline/Hendricks.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.