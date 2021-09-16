KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 9-15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a full week of football as several local high school and college teams took to the field and with that came a lot of great plays.

Here is the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Bell gets a foot inbounds – USD’s Carter Bell

The first honorable mention goes to USD’s Carter Bell who somehow makes the sideline catch by getting one foot inbounds and controlling the ball before going out of bounds. The Coyotes would cruise to a 34-7 win over Northern Arizona.

HM: Heins hauls in the score – SDSU’s Zach Heins

The second and final honorable mention goes to SDSU’s Zach Heins who hauls in a pass from Chris Oladokun via a diving play. The Jackrabbits would power past Lindenwood, 52-7.

#5: Kindt to Swatek for six – Garretson’s Dylan Kindt and Tayson Swatek

The fifth best play of the week features a nice pitch and catch from Garretson’s Dylan Kindt to Tayson Swatek who had to avoid the defender to haul in the touchdown. The Blue Dragons would earn a 54-8 win.

#4: Hutchinson over a defender – Jefferson’s Robert Hutchinson

Checking in at number four is a great grab from the opening game at the 2021 Presidents Bowl. Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley fires down field and connects with Robert Hutchinson who makes a leaping catch over a defender. The Cavs would claim a 48-32 win over Rapid City Stevens.

#3: Kraft goes 97 yards – Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft

The third best play of the week features a nice run by Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft who fights off one defender, then makes another one miss as he turns on the jets for the 97 yard touchdown. Kraft rushed for 244 yards on 33 carries. He also had an pick six in the Panthers 30-12 win over Lemmon/McIntosh.

#2: Peterson is in for 6 – Washington’s Thomas Peterson

The runner-up play of the week comes from the Presidents Bowl as Washington’s Thomas Peterson somehow makes the catch over a defender, while getting a foot inbounds for the touchdown. The Warriors would earn a 24-0 win over O’Gorman.

What a throw and catch from @Max_Thomson5 to Thomas Peterson for the 9 yard score!



5:00 2Q: @SFW_Football 10 @OG_Football 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/FUhYhx2Hd9 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 11, 2021

#1: Gilbert makes the juggling grab – Viborg-Hurley’s Hayden Gilbert

The top play from the past week comes from a 9AA contest where Viborg-Hurely’s Hayden Gilbert goes up into double coverage and brings in the catch, but then the ball pops up, so Gilbert has to pin the catch to his leg for the touchdown. Despite this great play, the Cougars would fall to Canistota/Freeman.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play that you would like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.