KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 16-22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Between the Sanford International and local high school and college football, it was another busy week in sports. Here’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays:

HM: Williams uses the brakes – Wall’s Stran Williams

The first honorable mention comes from Wall’s Stran Williams who hauls in a pass from Burk Blasius and then he’s off to the races. However, it appears as if the Lyman defender will catch him when Williams throws on the brakes and walks in for the touchdown. Wall would cruise past Lyman 42-6.

HM: Ruesink only needs one hand – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink

The second and final honorable mention comes from Dell Rapids where defensive back Landon Ruesink reaches up and hauls in the interception with just one hand. The Quarriers would claim a 28-14 win over Lennox.

#5: Ortman to Ortman for six – Canistota/Freeman’s Tage Ortman and Will Ortman

The number five play of the week comes from Canistota/Freeman as Tage Ortman fires deep and connects with a leaping Will Ortman who pins the ball to his chin and hangs on through the contact. The Pride earned a 56-50, overtime win over Garretson.

#4: Mediate from off the green – Rocco Mediate

The fourth best play of the week comes from the Sanford International where Rocco Mediate is off the green, but that won’t stop him as he flips it up and rolls it in for the birdie. Mediate would shoot -4 and finish tied for 21.

#3: Reisdorfer to the house – USF’s Thuro Reisdorfer

Checking in at number three is a tremendous run by USF’s Thuro Reisdorfer. He runs up the middle and gets wrapped up at the line of scrimmage, but then he somehow he spins out of it and finds some room as he runs 51 yards for the score. He rushed for 160 yards and three scores as USF powered past Concordia-St. Paul, 50-14.

#2: Clarke from way downtown – Darren Clarke

The runner-up play of the week features a tremendous birdie putt by Darren Clarke who is on the bottom shelf of the 18th Green. His putt rolls up the hill and somehow finds the cup for the birdie. That forced two extra holes which would result in a Sanford International win for Clarke.

#1: A tip and a pick – Garretson’s Dylan Kindt

The top play of the week comes from the Garretson Blue Dragons. Canistota/Freeman is attempting to start a drive when Tage Ortman’s pass is tipped on the sideline and then intercepted by Dylan Kindt who gets two feet inbounds. Despite his effort, the Blue Dragons would fall by six.

That's a look at this weeks KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week.