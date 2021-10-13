KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – October 7-13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s already the second week of October which means the football postseason is near and the soccer playoffs are here. Here’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Pick six for Waldera – Hanson’s Kade Waldera

The first honorable mention comes from Hanson’s Kade Waldera. Canistota/Freeman’s Tage Ortman throws right, but Waldera reads the ball and runs right into a pick. He’ll take that the distance for six as the Beavers picked up a 32-24 win over the Pride.

HM: A diving snag for Hage – O’Gorman’s Peyton Hage

The second honorable mention comes from O’Gorman’s Peyton Hage. He did everything in their win over Rapid City Stevens, including this incredible diving catch for the first down. The Knights would cruise past Rapid City Stevens, 62-14.

HM: Hanson soars for the stop – O’Gorman’s Carter Hanson

The third and final honorable mention comes from the soccer field as Washington is looking for a long strike score, but O’Gorman’s goal keeper, Carter Hanson, has other ideas as he soars with one hand to block the shot. The Knights would earn a win over Washington via penalty kicks.

#5: McQuitty makes the flying catch – USD’s Jaevon McQuitty

The number five play of the week comes from USD’s Jaevon McQuitty who leaps up and makes the tremendous catch for a first down. The Coyotes would earn an upset win over #13 North Dakota.

#4: Only one hand necessary – Timber Lake’s Chazz Gabe

The fourth best play of the week features a great catch by Timber Lake’s Chazz Gabe. Quarterback Kedrick Martin throws down field for Gabe who makes a spinning, one-handed grab and then takes it the distance for the near 50 yard touchdown in Timber’s Lake 52-0 win over Faith.

#3: Sifore does it all – Howard’s Jace Sifore

Checking in at number three is an impressive sequence from Howard’s Jace Sifore. He first pressures the Garretson quarterback, then he tips the pass, leaps up to make the interception and then he bullies his way into great field position. Howard would earn a 42-35 win.

#2: Dubisar connects on the equalizer – Washington’s Harrison Dubisar

The runner-up play from the past seven days comes from the state soccer semifinals. Washington pushes the ball up field and off of a O’Gorman header, Washington’s Harrison Dubisar would somehow lift his foot to the ball and beat a defender and the goalie for the game tying score. Despite his effort, the Warriors would fall 3-2 in penalty kicks.

#1: Crazy play leads to scoop and score – SDSU’s Malik Lofton

The top play of the week is wild. Southern Illinois feeds running back Javon Williams Jr. who works his way to a diving attempt at a touchdown, but Caleb Sanders hits Williams forcing a fumble and SDSU’s Malik Lofton would pick it up and he’s gone… 97 yards for the touchdown. Despite this play, the Jacks would fall 42-41 to SIU.

That’s a look at this weeks KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a top play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.