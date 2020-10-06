KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week- October 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week six of high school football saw the most canceled games of the season due to COVID-19. 11 games were canceled, but 64 games were played. Along with football, the state high school softball tournament was played.

Here is a look at the top five plays of the week across KELOLAND, but we start first with two honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention looks like a sack made by Superman as Sioux Falls Washington’s Mason Wilson leaps to deflect a pass, but the ball wasn’t thrown, which led to a leaping sack for the freshman.

A superman sack? Not really, but it looked cool by @SFW_Football Mason Wilson. OG still leading by 17. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/apZA3J50f1 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 3, 2020

The second honorable mention comes from Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer who follows his blockers, makes a nice juke and then turns on the jets for the 36 yard touchdown. The sophomore helped lead Central Lyon to a win on Friday night.

The third and final honorable mention comes from Brookings running back Josh Buri who makes another appearance in the KELOLAND.com top five plays. Buri broke several tackles on both of these two thunderous runs. The senior rushed for an impressive 266 yards and 2 touchdowns against Mitchell.

"He is just a man amongst boys on that run. He just destroyed a couple Mitchell tacklers."



Yeah, that's Josh Buri. First and goal Bobcats. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/K1I1HWW3m3 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 3, 2020

The number five play of the week is a sweet diving catch by O’Gorman’s Sam Stukel. The senior has room to make the catch, but has to dive to bring in one of his four touchdowns. Stukel hauled in a total of five catches for 91 yards as O’Gorman earned a 31-7 win over Washington.

The number four play of the week comes from Hanson’s Ethan Cheeseman. Quarterback Kade Waldera flips it up for Cheeseman who soars above two defenders, brings in the catch and gets two feet inbounds for the 20 yard gain. Hanson would go on to earn a 58-24 win over Alcester-Hudson.

A familiar name lands at the number three play. Brookings is looking to move the ball when Jaxon Bowes pass is too high for the running back, however the ball bounces off of junior, offensive lineman Brock Longville and then lands in the hands of Josh Buri who takes it down field for the 18 yard gain. This play helped lead the Bobcats to a 44-25 win over Mitchell.

The second best play comes from Central Lyon as Zach Lutmer fires it deep and connects with Cooper Spiess who gets a foot down inbounds for the 36 yard touchdown catch. Central Lyon would improve to 6-0 with a 43-0 win over MOC Floyd Valley.

The best play from the past seven days is our first non-football play. Lincoln trails Harrisburg by one run in the state softball championship game when a foul ball looks to be falling, but Lincoln’s Gabie McConnell is there to make the amazing diving catch for the out.

Despite McConnell’s effort, Lincoln would fall 12-2 to Harrisburg, earning the Patriots a state runner-up finish.

That’s a look at this weeks KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week. You can submit a top play by tweeting to us by using #KELOSports.

