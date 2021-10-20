KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – October 21-27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From state soccer to high school football, it was another busy week in local sports action. Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Ashley trucks a defender for six – Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley

The first honorable mention goes to Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley who runs right and then runs through a defender for the touchdown. Despite his effort, the Cavaliers would fall to top-ranked Harrisburg.

HM: Miller hits the game winner – Roosevelt’s Halle Miller

The final honorable mention comes from the girls class ‘AA’ state soccer championship, the game came down to penalty kicks. Despite having a broken collarbone, Roosevelt’s Halle Miller was given the chance to win it and she did with a penalty kick goal. The Rough Riders won their first ever SDHSAA state title.

It took more than 2.5 hours, but Roosevelt is the state champions! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/eMBOQfCwWm — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 17, 2021

#5: Brazones splits defenders – Sioux Falls Christian’s Emerson Brazones

The fifth best play of the week comes from the class ‘A’ boys state title game. Sioux Falls Christian’s Emerson Brazones splits three defenders and then finds the net for the goal. The Chargers would earn a 3-2 win over Tea Area.

#4: A tipped INT for O’Gorman – O’Gorman’s Anders Mattecheck

Checking in at number four is a pass that is tipped not once but twice and then intercepted by O’Gorman’s Anders Mattecheck. The Knights defense was suffocating in their 46-0 win over Huron.

#3: A sweet grab for Galbreath – USD’s JJ Galbreath

The third best play from the past seven days features a great grab by USD’s JJ Galbreath as he goes up to makes the catch and then brings it in through a pair of defenders. USD would earn the win over Northern Iowa.

#2: Williams with the pick six – Dell Rapids’ Sutton Williams

The runner-up play of the week features a tremendous defensive play by linebacker Sutton Williams as he leaps up and intercepts the ball and then takes it the distance for the touchdown. The Quarriers would cruise to a 49-16, homecoming win.

#1: Jarding skies for the interception – Hanson’s Jackson Jarding

The top play of the week features yet another interception as Hanson’s Jackson Jarding climbs the ladder and grabs the interception over the Howard receiver. Despite this great play, Hanson would fall 26-0.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week. If you’d like to see your play on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.