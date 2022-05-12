SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer weather has put baseball and track season in full swing and that’s where we find this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week.

HM: Palmer wins special 800 – Century’s Erin Palmer

The first honorable mention goes to Century, North Dakota’s Erin Palmer who went on to win the special girls 800 meter race. Palmer would outlast Mt. Vernon/Plankinton’s Berkeley Engelland by three tenths of a second.

HM: Hardie cruises to win at Howard Wood – O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie

The second and final honorable mention goes to O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie. She went on to win the mile race at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, but she did so in big fashion. Hardie would defeat the field by more than eight seconds.

#5: SDSU softball claims Summit crown

The fifth best moment of the week goes to the SDSU softball team. The Jackrabbits cruised to a weekend sweep of North Dakota and in the process, they claimed the 2022 Summit League regular season crown.

#4: Augie softball wins NSIC Tourney

The number four moment of the week goes to the Augustana softball team climbed to the top of the NSIC, following four straight wins in last weekend’s NSIC Tournament. The Vikings cruised past Winona State, 13-0 to claim the championship.

#3: Askdal blasts a grand slam – Brandon Valley’s Carson Askdal

Checking in at number three is a great swing by Brandon Valley’s Carson Askdal. With the bases loaded, Askdal gave the Lynx their first lead with a grand slam to left field. BV would earn the 6-5 win over Harrisburg.

#2: Boyster wins special 200 – Custer’s Blake Boyster

The runner-up play of the week goes to Custer’s Blake Boyster went on to win the special 200 meter dash at the Howard Wood relays. Boyster would outlast Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller with a time of 22.74 seconds.

#1: Augie homers five times – Augustana baseball

The top play of the week goes to the Augustana baseball team as they blasted five homeruns in the first round of the NSIC Tournament. Jordan Barth had a grand slam as the Vikings cruised past U-Mary, 19-2.

