KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – May 20-26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the baseball and softball diamond to the soccer field, here is a look at this week’s top five plays:

HM: Vikings earn walk-off win – Augustana Softball

The lone honorable mention from this week comes from the Augustana softball’s first game at the NCAA Regional tournament. The Vikings Olivia Hazelbaker hits a ground ball to short and that allows Ashley Mikschl to score from third as Augie picks up the 3-2 win over Southern Arkansas.

#5: Van Essen with the sharp save – Western Christian’s Ty Van Essen

The number five play of the week comes from the Iowa soccer playoffs as West Sioux is looking to score, but Western Christian’s Ty Van Essen is there to dive on the ball. Western Christian would earn a 4-1 win.

#4: Augustana powers their way to the Softball Championships – Augie Softball

The fourth best moment of the week comes from Augie softball again as they hit three triples and put up seven runs in the first inning on their way to a 7-0 win over MSU Mankato. That win advanced the Vikings to the NCAA Division II Softball Championships.

#3: Viza goes behind the back – Kane County’s Tyler Viza

Checking in at number three is a nice stop by Kane County pitcher Tyler Viza who throws a glove behind his back and then makes the throw to first for the out. The Cougars would earn the 7-2 win over the Canaries.

#2: Free turns a pair for OG – O’Gorman’s TJ Free

The second best play of the week comes from O’Gorman’s TJ Free who steps on third for one out and then makes a perfect strike to the plate for the double play. The Knight would upset top-seeded Lincoln, 7-2.

#1: Badger steals a single – SDSU’s Landon Badger

The top play of the week comes from SDSU’s Landon Badger who charges in and then makes a tremendous diving catch to steal a single from Oral Roberts. The Jacks would pick up a 7-4 win over the Golden Eagles.

That’s a look at this week’s top five plays. You can submit a play to KELOLAND by tweeting to us using the #KELOSports.