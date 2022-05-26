SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Postseason baseball is the theme of this week’s top plays. Here is a look at the top five plays of the week:

HM: Hardin steals a single – Brookings’ Lincoln Hardin

The lone honorable mention goes to Brookings’ Lincoln Hardin who races in and makes the nice diving catch to steal a Washington hitter of a single. Despite his effort, the Bobcats would fall in the playoffs.

#5: Glovich for the lead – Washington’s Andrew Glovich

The fifth best play of the week goes to Washington’s Andrew Glovich who crushes a double to left field. That would bring in two runs and give the Warriors a 6-4 lead. Washington would advance to state with a win over Brookings.

Andrew Glovich with the clutch double!@SFW_Baseball grabs the 6-4 lead in the seventh @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/ASheh19bT0 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 21, 2022

#4: Radel brings in Grevengoed – Roosevelt’s Jack Radel

The number four play of the week features a walk-off sacrifice fly by Roosevelt’s Jack Radel. The right-handed hitter flips a fly ball into centerfield and that allowed Jaxsen Grevengoed to score the winning run. The Rough Riders would defeat Yankton, 2-1.

#3: Pankonen robs Bambas of a hit – Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen

Checking in at number three is a superb catch from Dell Rapids. Lennox’s Isaac Bambas hammers the ball to centerfield, but Brayden Pankonen ranges back and makes the leaping catch for the out. The Quarriers would go on to defeat the Orioles.

#2: Augustana advances to Super Regional

The runner-up play of the week goes to the Augustana baseball team who earned wins over Minnesota State, Ouachita Baptist and Central Missouri to win their regional. The Vikings are now in the Super Regional.

#1: Ruesink makes a dive – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink

The top play of the week goes to Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink who ranges to his right and somehow makes a terrific diving catch to steal a hit from Lennox. His effort would help lift the Quarriers past the Orioles, 6-3.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet using the #KELOSports.