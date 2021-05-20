KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – May 13-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the diamond to the football field, it was another busy week for local sports teams. Here is a look at this week’s top five plays of the week.

HONORABLE MENTION: Chavious cuts it in for six – Sioux Falls Storm’s Nate Chavious

The line honorable mention comes from the Sioux Falls Storms’ season opener. The Storm trailed 7-0 early, but Nate Chavious cuts the lead to one when he uses a sharp cut and then powers into the endzone for the touchdown.

Despite his efforts, Sioux Falls fell to the Iowa Barnstormers, 56-36.

#5: Henry strikes out 17 – Dell Rapids’ Austin Henry

The fifth best moment of the week comes from Dell Rapids’ Austin Henry who threw seven innings and allowed just two hits, while striking out 17 batters.

Henry would get the no decision, but the Quarriers would earn the win.

#4: Glanzer makes the broken play – Tea Area’s Gabe Glanzer

The number four play of the week comes from the same game as Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink shatters his bat on the ground ball and Tea Area’s Gabe Glanzer has to avoid the broken bat to field the ball and make a perfect throw to first.

This helped keep the game scoreless, though the Titans would fall to the Quarriers.

#3: Navarro makes a great play – Winnipeg’s Raul Navarro

The third best moment of the week features a tremendous sliding stop by Winnipeg’s Raul Navarro who makes a strong throw to get the runner just in time.

Despite his efforts, the Canaries would pick up a 5-3 win.

#2: Ruesink walks it off – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink

Checking in at number two is yet another play from the Dell Rapids vs. Tea Area game. In the tenth inning, the game is still scoreless until Landon Ruesink rolls a single up the middle and that was enough to score Austin Henry.

Dell Rapids claimed the 1-0, ten inning, walk-off win.

#1: SDSU flashes the leather and climbs the Summit – SDSU Softball

The number one play of the week actually features two plays from SDSU softball’s win over Omaha. Peyton Daugherty makes the long run in left field to haul in the catch just before crashing into the fence, helping keep the Mavs off the scoreboard.

In the seventh inning, Omaha has the tying run on base, but SDSU’s Jocelyn Carrillo makes a leaping catch to end the game and clinch the 4-2 victory over Omaha to claim the Summit League Championship.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a top play you would like to see featured on KELOLAND, tweet to us using the #KELOSports.