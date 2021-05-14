KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – May 1-14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two weeks of May have already come to a close and during that time we saw a lot of great plays and playmakers.

Here is a look at the KELOLAND top five plays from the past two weeks.

HONORABLE MENTION: Long with a long blast – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

The lone honorable mention from the last two weeks comes from Harrisburg’s Tyman Long who blasts a three run homerun over the left field fence. Long helped lead the Tigers to a 4-0 win over Roosevelt.

#5: Snyder with a nice play at short – Sioux Falls Christian’s Tate Snyder

The number five play of the week comes from Sioux Falls Christian’s Tate Snyder who makes the running throw to first to retire the runner. However, the Chargers would fall 7-0 to Dell Rapids.

#4: Daugherty makes a dive – SDSU’s Peyton Daugherty

The fourth best play from the last two weeks features a diving catch by SDSU’s Peyton Daugherty who robs a single away from an NDSU hitter. The Jacks would go on to earn the win over NDSU.

#3: Chatwell steals a hit – Roosevelt’s Billy Chatwell

At number three is a sensational diving play from Roosevelt’s Billy Chatwell who makes the catch in the gap to steal a hit from Harrisburg. The Rough Riders earned a double header split.

#2: A robbery by Camacho – NDSU’s Madyson Camacho

The second best play comes from North Dakota State’s Madyson Camacho who makes an impressive catch in centerfield to steal a homerun away from SDSU. Though SDSU would earn a sweep of the Bison.

#1: Peters vaults to a state record – Wagner’s Jaden Peters

The top play from the first two weeks of May comes from the Little Missouri Valley Conference track meet where Wagner’s Jaden Peters vaults his way up and over the bar at a mark of 16’1 and a half inches. Peters set the new state record for South Dakota.

If you have a top play or moment that you would like to see featured on KELOLAND.com, tweet to us using the #KELOSports.