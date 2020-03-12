KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week- March 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 48 SoDak sixteen games, 14 Summit League tournament games and numerous other playoff basketball games have made yet another exciting week in South Dakota. Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week, but we start first with an honorable mention.

The first honorable mention features a tough layup for Omaha Freshman Ella Ogier who cuts through the defense and then flips the ball over her head and gets the layup and the foul. Ogier finished the game with a team high 13 points.

The number five moment of the week features SDSU Freshman Noah Freidel who is no stranger to scoring. In Saturday’s loss, Freidel scored a game high 35 points including 7 three-pointers. SDSU lost to Purdue-Fort Wayne 77-74.

The number four play of the week features a pair of slams from Denver’s Robert Jones. Jones threw down these two big slams in Saturday’s 71-69 loss to NDSU. Jones finished the game with a team high 21 points.

The number three moment of the week features two high school teams that are heading to the state tournament. The O’Gorman Lady Knights and the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars each reached the state tournament with undefeated records. Both teams enter as the top teams in their respective state tournaments.

The runner-up play of the week comes from White River’s Remedy Morrison. At the end of the first quarter, Morrison throws up a half court shot and beats the buzzer for 3 of her team high 13 points. White River would fall 51-35 to De Smet.

The top moment of the week comes from the USD Coyotes who claimed the Summit League Women’s Championship with a narrow win over SDSU. The Coyotes also concluded the season with a perfect 19-0 record against conference opponents. The Coyotes will learn who they play on Monday in the NCAA selection show.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com weekly top five plays. If you have a play or moment that is worthy of making the top five, tweet to KELOLAND by using the hashtag #KELOSports.