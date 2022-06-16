SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Legion baseball season is in full swing and that has provided plenty of great plays and moments. Here’s a look at the top five plays of the week:

HM: Brown ranges right – Brandon Valley’s Matt Brown

The lone honorable mention for the week goes to Brandon Valley’s Matt Brown who ranges to his right, fields the high hop and then throws out the runner at first for the out. Post 131 would claim the 5-3 win over Sioux Falls West.

#5: Vilhauer seals the win – Mitchell’s Tucker Vilhauer

The fifth best play of the week goes to Mitchell’s Tucker Vilhauer who makes the running interception late in the high school football All-Star Game. That pick helped seal the win for team blue, 10-8.

#4: Mork walks it off – Brandon Valley’s Dawson Mork

The number four play of the week features a walk-off single from Brandon Valley’s Dawson Mork. He’d roll a groundball up the middle, allowing Cole Frisbie to score for the win. Post 131 earned the 5-4 win over Renner.

#3: Koch hits Struck in stride

Checking in at number three is a sweet play from the All-Star football game. West Central’s Gavin Koch fires deep downfield and connects with O’Gorman’s Manny Struck for the big gain. That play would help lift team blue past team red, 10-8.

#2: Konechne steals a single – Renner’s Kyle Knoechne

The runner-up play of the week features a sweet diving grab by Renner’s Kyle Konechne. He races in and then steals a single from Harrisburg thanks to the diving catch. Renner would earn the 6-2 win over Harrisburg.

Four runs come across in the third for @Post307Baseball including a run on this RBI single by Kyle Konechne.



End of 3: Renner 5, Harrisburg 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/QrxhQTPckW — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 9, 2022

#1: Ivers throws a no-hitter – Brandon Valley’s Tate Ivers – Courtesy: Brandon Valley Post 131

The top play of the week goes to Brandon Valley’s Tate Ivers who gets the batter to fly out to centerfield, to complete the no-hitter. Ivers threw seven innings and allowed no runs on zero hits, while striking out nine. Post 131 claimed the 3-0 win over Becker, Minnesota.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week! If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet using the #KELOSports.