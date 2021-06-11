KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 3-9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From chip-ins and tee-shots to homeruns and double plays, here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Schafer and Boe turn two – Sioux Falls East’s Ty Schafer and Jackson Boe

The first of three honorable mentions goes to Sioux Falls East’s Ty Schafer who makes a nice stop, tags out the runner and then makes a throw to first, where Jackson Boe is there to make a sensational scoop at first for the double play.

Despite this nice play, Post 15 would fall 8-5 to Brandon Valley.

HM: A chip-in for Simpson – Pierre’s Ellie Jo Simpson

The second honorable mention of the week comes from Ellie Jo Simpson of Pierre who uses the bump and run to find the cup on the chip-in for birdie.

Simpson finished in twenty-ninth place in the class ‘AA’ state golf tournament.

HM: Pugh chips-in for a birdie – Miller’s Jayce Pugh

The third and final honorable mention comes from Miller’s Jayce Pugh in the class ‘B’ state golf tournament as she also chips-in for a birdie.

That chip-in would tie her for the lead and she would later take the lead and win the class ‘B’ state tournament.

#5: McCormick lands near the cup – O’Gorman’s Shannon McCormick

The fifth best play from the past seven days features an impressive tee shot from Shannon McCormick as her ball bounces in front of the cup and comes to rest just five feet behind the pin.

She would make the putt for birdie and finish 3 over for the tournament, earning her a state runner-up finish.

#4: Rink hits an ace – James Valley Christian’s Olivia Rink

The fourth best moment of the week doesn’t have video, but it does feature an outstanding shot in the class ‘B’ state tournament as James Valley Christian’s Olivia Rink sank a hole in one.

She would finish the tournament tied for twenty-sixth place.

#3: McDonald chips-in for a state title – Chester’s Chase McDonald

Checking in at number three is another nice chip-in, with this one from the class ‘B’ state tournament. Chester’s Chase McDonald needs to go up and down to secure the team title, but the use of his putter was not necessary as he rolls it into the cup.

Chester would claim the class ‘B’ team state title by two strokes over Platte-Geddes.

#2: Sutton blasts three homeruns – Harrisburg’s Jack Sutton

The second best play of the week comes from Harrisburg’s Jack Sutton who in one game goes 4-5 with three homeruns, one double and an incredible ten runs batted in.

Harrisburg would earn the 23-11 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday, June 9.

#1: Jansa misses an ace by inches – Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa

The top play of the week comes from the eleventh hole at the class ‘AA’ state girls golf tournament, where Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa uses her pitching wedge and rolls the ball within inches of the cup, just narrowly missing a hole in one.

Jansa would get a birdie and go on to shoot eight under par and win the class ‘AA’ individual state title.

That is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play that you want to see featured on KELOLAND, tweet to us using the #KELOSports.