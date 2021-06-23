KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 16-23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another busy week that featured great plays from the baseball field and the track. Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the week:

#5: Arbogast shuts out Watertown – Renner’s Reece Arbogast

The fifth best play of the week comes from the Dakota Classic tournament as Renner’s Reece Arbogast opens the tournament with a dominant pitching performance. Arbogast pitched a complete game, two hit shutout, while striking out 11 opposing hitters.

Renner would go on to earn a 4-0 win over Watertown.

#4: Heinert makes the tough grab – Sioux Falls East Garren Heinert

The number four play of the week features an incredible catch by Sioux Falls East’s Garren Heinert. The ball was popped up to shallow right-centerfield and Heinert had to adjust and then make a diving catch for the out.

Sioux Falls East would go on to earn the 3-0 win over Beresford in the Dakota Classic.

#3: Sprenkle smashes a long homerun – Sioux Falls East’s Nate Sprenkle

Checking in at number three is a long homerun off the bat of Post 15’s Nate Sprenkle who smashes a three run shot to straight away centerfield. This more than 400 foot homerun gave Sioux Falls a four run lead and they would go on to earn a 12-11 win over Shakopee, Minnesota.

. @Post15East took the lead a 9-8 lead. A batter later, Nate Sprenkle hit a three run homerun to straight away centerfield. @KELOSports



East leads 12-8 and is 3 outs from a championship appearance. pic.twitter.com/Vbvsh2rWUn — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 21, 2021

#2: Arbogast guns out the runner – Renner’s Reece Arbogast

The runner-up play of the week comes from a familiar name. Renner leads Lincoln Pius by one run when a single is sent into right field. The winning run attempts to score, but Reece Arbogast puts a throw on the money to retire the hitter at the plate.

Renner would earn the 11-10 win in the Dakota Classic semifinal round.

FINAL: @RennerRoyals 11 Lincoln Pius 10 @KELOSports



Lincoln scored two in the seventh and nearly tied it, but Reece Arbogast makes a great throw to end it. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Isu6mWTQxM — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 21, 2021

#1: Nilsen is heading to Tokyo – Chris Nilsen

The top play of the week comes from the U.S. Olympic Trials for the pole vault. Former USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen claimed first place in the pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Nilsen vaulted to a height of 19 feet, two and a quarter inches. He’ll compete in the Tokyo Olympics in July.

*Due to video restrictions, we are unable to show the official US Olympic Trials vault.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top plays of the week. If you want to see your play or moment featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.