KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 10-16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy week on the baseball diamonds across KELOLAND. Here is a look at this week’s top five plays:

HM: Arbogast ranges back for the catch – Renner’s Reece Arbogast

The first honorable mention comes from Renner’s Reece Arbogast who ranges back and then reaches up and makes the catch to rob an opposing batter of a hit.

Despite the nice catch, Renner would fall to Sioux Falls West 7-0.

HM: Soulek steals a single – Mitchell’s Dylan Soulek

The final honorable mention comes from Mitchell’s Dylan Soulek who makes a nice stop at first base and then gets up and steps on the bag for the out to end the inning for Mitchell.

#5: Larson makes the tough catch – Mitchell’s Jace Larson

The fifth play of the week comes from the same game as Mitchell’s Jace Larson has a long run towards the outfield and he reaches out and makes the tough, tumbling catch.

However, Sioux Falls East would go on to claim the 8-6 win over Mitchell.

#4: Beck ranges over for the grab – Sioux Falls East’s Aidan Beck

The fourth best play comes from a great catch by Aidan Beck of Sioux Falls East as he makes a long run and a tough catch while wearing catchers equipment.

Post 15 would go on to earn a 2-1 win.

#3: Altavilla turns a sharp double play – Sioux Falls’ Angelo Altavilla

Checking in at number three is a great double play from the Sioux Falls Canaries. Shortstop Angelo Altavilla makes a diving stop and flips it from his glove to Mitch Glasser who finishes the double play with a throw to first for outs number one and two.

#2: Landon leaps for the great catch – Sioux Falls’ Logan Landon

The runner-up play of the week from the past week features another great play from the Canaries as Logan Landon ranges back and then leaps up and makes a tremendous catch for the out.

#1: Landon lays out for the out – Sioux Falls’ Logan Landon

Finally at number one, is a play from the same game and the same player as Landon charges in and makes a superb diving catch to retire the side.

Despite these three great plays from the Canaries in one game, Sioux Falls would fall to Milwaukee 8-2.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you’d like to see your top play featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us by using the #KELOSports.