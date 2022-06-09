SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final state tournaments of the spring season were played including state baseball and state golf. Here’s a look at the top five plays from the first week of June:

HM: LaValley turns two – Canaries’ Gavin LaValley

The first honorable mention goes to the Canaries’ Gavin LaValley who ranges to his right and makes the tough catch. He then steps on the bag for the double play. Sioux Falls would defeat Cleburne, 3-1.

HM: Jansa sinks the birdie – Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa

The second and final honorable mention goes to Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa who sinks the birdie putt from twenty feet away. That moved her to two under through eleven holes on day two of the state tournament.

#5: Horning drains the putt – St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning

The fifth best play of the week goes to St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning who rolled in a tough putt for birdie. That would help her finish fourth in the class ‘A’ state tournament at +20.

#4: Meyerink from the fringe – Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink

The number four play of the week features a tough putt from the fringe by Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink. She would roll in the birdie putt, helping her finish in a three way tie for third at +9.

#3: Sorlie finds the green – Canton’s Olivia Sorlie

Checking in at number three is a great tee shot from Canton’s Olivia Sorlie. She would drop her shot in the front of the green and it would roll up just right of the flag. Sorlie would finish 13 over par to claim the class ‘A’ state championship.

#2: Dell Rapids turns a pair – Dell Rapids Baseball

The runner-up play of the week comes from the Dell Rapids baseball team. Landon Ruesink would make a great diving grab and then fire it to Jack Henry who relayed it to CJ Smith for the double play. That helped the Quarriers claim the 2022 class ‘B’ state championship.

#1: Jansa chips in for birdie – Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa

The top play of the week features a great chip by Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa. The senior saved a rough tee shot by chipping in from 30 yards away. That would help Jansa claim the class ‘AA’ state title at +4.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.