KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – July 6-13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Between legion baseball and state softball, it was a very busy week on the diamonds, and along with that came several great plays and playmakers.

Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week:

HM: Stahl with the long run – Sioux Falls West’s Gabe Stahl

The first honorable mention goes to Sioux Falls West’s Gabe Stahl who has to make the long run into foul territory to make the nice catch. Post 15 would go on to earn a win over Pierre.

HM: Ebert avoids the bat for an out – Canaries Jordan Ebert

The second and final honorable mention comes from Jordan Ebert of the Canaries. The first baseman avoids a large piece of a broken bat and then fields the ball and makes a strong throw to Ty Culbreth for the out. However, Sioux Falls would fall to Kansas City.

#5: Brown makes the diving grab – SD Phoenix’s Sierra Brown

The fifth best play of the week comes from the state softball tournament as Sierra Brown charges in and makes a great diving play for the out. The SD Phoenix would earn a 4-3 win over the Renegades.

#4: Legg with the walk-off – Sioux Falls West’s Jamie Legg

Sioux Falls West celebrates their walk-off win

The number four play of the week features a clutch single by Jamie Legg as he hooks one down the line to score the winning run. Sioux Falls West would claim an 8-7, nine inning win over Pierre Post 8.

#3: Long goes long for the win – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

Post 45 celebrates Long’s walk-off homerun

Checking in at number three is a walk-off homerun by Tyman Long. Post 45 trails by two when Long gets his pitch and launches a three run shot over the left field fence. Harrisburg would claim the 4-3, eight inning victory over Renner.

#2: Behrend nearly throws a perfect game – Sioux Falls West’s Ethan Behrend – Courtesy: Melanie Zeman

The runner-up play of the week features a tremendous pitching performance by Ethan Behrend of Post 15 West. The right-handed pitcher threw a complete game, no-hitter and walked just one opposing hitter. Sioux Falls West would earn a 14-0 win.

#1: A robbery by Brown – SD Phoenix’s Sierra Brown

The top play from the past seven days comes from the SD Phoenix’s Sierra Brown who ranges back to the fence and then reaches over the wall and robs a homerun from a Renegade hitter. The Phoenix would finish runner-up in the state tournament.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you would like to see your play featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.