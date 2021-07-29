KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – July 22-28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local legion baseball teams took to the field for state and region tournaments and with that, came several great plays.

Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Duncan makes the nice grab – Lennox’s Brett Duncan

The first honorable mention comes from Lennox’s Brett Duncan who races in and then makes a nice sliding basket catch for the out. Despite Duncan’s nice catch and effort, Lennox would fall to Vermillion.

HM: East turns two – Sioux Falls East’s Myles Rees, Grant Graber and Jackson Boe

The second and final honorable mention comes from Sioux Falls East in the state championship game. Shortstop Myles Rees makes the back-handed stop and makes a good throw to Grant Graber who gets the nice scoop from Jackson Boe at first, to complete the double play.

However, Post 15 East would fall to Renner in the state finals.

#5: Henry swipes home for the lead – Renner’s Austin Henry

Checking in at number five is from the bottom of the sixth when the game is tied and that’s when Renner’s Austin Henry swipes home for the lead. Post 307 would go on to claim a 2-1 win over Pierre and advance to the winner’s bracket.

#4: A spectacular grab by Merkwan – Pierre’s Jack Merkwan

The fourth top play of the week features a great diving grab by Pierre’s Jack Merkwan. The left fielder races toward the foul line and then makes the great catch for the first out of the inning.

Despite his effort, Post 8 would fall to Renner 7-6.

#3: A catch and throw by Ridl – Renner’s Zach Ridl

The number three play of the week features a tremendous sequence by Zach Ridl. The Renner left fielder races in and makes the sliding catch for the out, but he’s not done there. Ridl would make the strong throw to first for the double play. That effort helped lead Renner to a win over Pierre.

#2: Graber steals a single – Sioux Falls East’s Grant Graber

Checking in at number two is a great diving stop from Sioux Falls East’s Grant Graber who robs a Brandon Valley hitter of a single. Graber would help lead Post 15 East to a win over Post 131.

#1: Ward soars for the out – Vermillion’s Charlie Ward

The top play of the week comes from the Region 3B Tournament as Vermillion’s Charlie Ward races back and makes a superb diving catch. Lennox was attempting to add an insurance run, but Ward had other ideas. He helped lead Post 1 to a Region 3B crown.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a top play that you would like to see featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us by using the #KELOSports.