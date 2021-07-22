KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – July 14-21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legion baseball teams from around the area took to the field for postseason play and with that came several nice plays and playmakers.

Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Chaussee makes the catch – Vermillion’s Jacob Chaussee

The lone honorable mention comes from the region 3B quarterfinals as Vermillion’s Jacob Chaussee ranges into foul territory and then makes the reaching catch for the tough out.

Post 1 would earn the 5-4 win over Tea.

#5: Eich wins it in walk-off fashion – Lennox’s Peyton Eich

The fifth best play of the week comes from Lennox’s Peyton Eich who rolls a single past the first baseman and into right field. That would allow Gavin Sanculi to score from second for the winning run.

Post 174 would advance to the Region 3B semifinals with a 5-4, walk-off win over Beresford.

#4: Schafer steals a single – Sioux Falls East’s Ty Schafer

The number four play of the week features a nice diving stop at third base by Sioux Falls East’s Ty Schafer. Schafer makes a nice stop in the hot corner and then makes a strong throw to first for the out.

Sioux Falls East would advance to the state tournament with a regional win over Aberdeen.

#3: Thelen turns a sharp double play – Vermillion’s Dylan Thelen

Checking in at number three is a sharp double play by Vermillion’s Dylan Thelen who runs in and makes the tough sliding catch and then throws to second for the F9-6 double play.

#2: Long goes long… three times – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

The runner-up play of the week features one great performance by Harrisburg’s Tyman Long who blasts three homeruns, while knocking in four runs batted in in their win over Brookings, in the first round of the playoffs.

#1: Martin makes the diving grab – Aberdeen’s Brock Martin

The top play from the past seven days comes from Harmodon Park as Aberdeen’s Brock Martin ranges back and then adjusts and makes a sensational diving catch for the out.

Despite his effort, the Smitty’s would fall 11-6 to Post 15 East.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com Top Five Plays of the Week. If you’d like to see your play featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us by using the #KELOSports.