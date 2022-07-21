SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Playoff baseball is the theme of this week’s KELOLAND.com top plays of the week. Here’s a look at the top five plays:

HM: Pankonen makes the sliding catch – Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen

The first honorable mention goes to Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankoken who races in and makes the sliding catch for the out. Post 65 would go on to win defeat Madison, 11-8.

HM: Allbee with a strong throw – Madison’s Logan Allbee

The second honorable mention features a strong throw by Madison’s Logan Allbee. The shortstop ranges right and then makes a laser throw for the out at first. Despite his effort, Madison would fall to Dell Rapids.

HM: A near no-hitter for Puetz – Volga’s Parker Puetz

The third and final honorable mention comes from Volga’s Parker Puetz who struck out nine Dell Rapids hitters, whille allowing just three hits and zero earned runs. He would carry his no-hit bid into the sixth as Volga earned the 5-2 win over Post 65.

#5: Hoffman walks off East – Renner’s Garrett Hoffman

The fifth best play of the week features a walk-off sacrifice fly by Renner’s Garrett Hoffman. The game is tied at two, until Hoffman flips a fly ball to right field. That brings in Manny Struck as Renner earned the 3-2 win over Sioux Falls East.

#4: Opitz turns two to win – Volga’s Jack Optiz

The number four play of the week goes to Volga’s Jack Opitz who runs into shallow right field to make the catch. He’d then throw out the runner at third for the final out of the game. Volga would earn the 4-3 win over Garretson.

Garretson gets the first two runners aboard, but an F4-5 double play ends the game



Volga wins 4-3! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/IGoMOh6j4v — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 19, 2022

#3: Muth steals a hit – Mitchell’s Seth Muth

Checking in at number three is a nice sliding grab by Mitchell’s Seth Muth who steals a single from Sioux Falls West. That play would help lift Mitchell past Post 15, 16-8.

#2: Kindt shows off the arm – Garretson’s Dylan Kindt

The runner-up play of the week goes to Garretson’s Dylan Kindt who fields the single in centerfield and then proceeds to throw out the runner at home for out number three. Despite this great throw, Garretson would fall to Volga.

Volga tried to add a run, but it's Dylan Kindt with the outfield assist!



Headed to the bottom of the 7th, Garretson trails 5-4!



Watch here: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/DQaynufR0f — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 19, 2022

#1: Gross swipes a walk-off – Volga’s Connor Gross

The top play of the week features a clutch catch by Connor Gross. The game is tied in the bottom of the seventh when Will Jaton lines the ball to right. It appeared to be a potential walk-off hit, but Gross comes in to make the sliding catch for the out. That would prove huge as Volga went on to claim the 5-2 win over Dell Rapids.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us, using the #KELOSports.