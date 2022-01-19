KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – January 12-18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Game winners, big slams and lots of scoring highlights another busy week in local sports. Here a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Wilson finishes with the flush – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson

The first honorable mention features some great ball movement by the SDSU men’s basketball team, that led to a two handed flush by Douglas Wilson. The Jackrabbits would cruise past Denver, 80-62.

HM: Coyotes cash in 17 threes – USD Men’s Basketball

The second and final honorable mention goes to the USD men’s basketball team. The Coyotes connected on a D1 era, team record 17 three-pointers, including four from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. USD would power past Omaha 105-70.

#5: Abdouch tallies a career high – O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch

The number five moment of the week goes to O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch. The sophomore led the Knights to a win as she tallied a career high 26 points. OG picked up a 78-40 win over Aberdeen Central.

#4: An alley-oop for Byers – SMSU’s Kenny Byers

The fourth best play of the week features a nice alley-oop from SMSU. Cliff McCray would spot Kenny Byers who hammered down two of his 20 points. Despite the effort, the Mustangs would fall to Northern State.

#3: Moni throws down over a defender – Northern State’s Jacksen Moni

Checking in at number three is a thunderous slam, over a defender from the same game. Northern State’s Jacksen Moni slammed home two of his eight points to help lift Northern State past SMSU 69-68.

#2: Dinger’s half court heave sends Wall past Faith – Wall’s Ava Dinger

The runner-up play of the week comes from the Summit Arena in Rapid City. Wall trails Faith by one when Ava Dinger throws up a half court heave for the win and she would connect! The Eagles are now 11-1 thanks to a narrow 33-31 win over Faith.

#1: Neuman’s full court shot lifts Platte-Geddes past Gregory – Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Neuman

The top play of the week comes from the Gregory vs. Platte-Geddes contest. The Gorillas tied the game up at 53 with seconds to play. Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Neuman would launch a near full court shot and connect at the buzzer. The Black Panthers earned a 56-53 win over Gregory.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.