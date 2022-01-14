KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Jan. 5-12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another busy week on the hardwood that saw plenty of top plays and moments. Here’s a look at this week’s top five plays of the week.

HM: Vincent to Ruesink for two – Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent and Hayden Ruesink

The first honorable mention goes to Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent who makes a behind the back pass to teammate Hayden Ruesink who finishes with the layup. This play would help the Cossacks cruise past Baltic.

HM: Scheierman’s steal and slam – SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman

The second and final honorable mention goes to SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman who grabs a steal, runs the floor and throws down the one handed flush. Scheierman scored 19 in an 84-65 win over rival, USD.

#5: Phillips with the slam – Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips

The fifth best play of the week features a steal by Gabe Kranzler that leads to a one handed jam by Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips. The Rough Riders would cruise past Rapid City Stevens, 51-29.

#4: Watson finishes through the contact – USD’s Kyah Watson

The number four play of the week comes from USD’s Kyah Watson who grabs the offensive rebound and then somehow flips it up and in through the contact, while falling down. Watson scored 14 in a 65-42 in over rival, SDSU.

#3: Year rocks the rim – Jefferson’s Kaden Year

Checking in at number three is a sweet slam from Jefferson in last week’s Game of the Week.

“Off the window and Kaden Year rocks the rim with a two handed flush,” Grant Sweeter said.

Year scored a game high 20 points in the Cavaliers 71-42 win over Rapid City Central.

. @KadenYear throws down the slam off the backboard pass from @GriffinWilde1 @KELOSports @SFJeffersonAD out to 43-25 lead in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/n5vHmjIuEy — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 8, 2022

#2: Squires throws down the alley-oop – Sioux Valley’s Alec Squires and Oliver Vincent

The runner-up play of the week features a sweet slam. Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent lobs it up for Alec Squires who throws down the thunderous two handed jam. The Cossacks would cruise past Baltic, 71-27.

#1: Kral’s game winner lifts Yankton past Harrisburg – Yankton’s Jaden Kral

The top play of the week comes in the final seconds of the Yankton vs. Harrisburg contest. Drew Ryken throws down court for Jaden Kral who create separation with a step back and then buries the game winning shot. The Bucks would defeat Harrisburg, 46-45.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.