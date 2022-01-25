KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Jan. 19-25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another busy week on the basketball courts in South Dakota and with that came some great plays and performances. Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week:

HM: Johnson finishes through contact – USF’s Cedric Johnson

The first honorable mention goes to USF’s Cedric Johnson who goes backdoor and then finishes with the nice reverse layup, plus the foul. Johnson finished with 12 points as USF earned a 72-65 win over Bemidji State.

HM: USD women win 14th straight – USD Women

The second and final honorable mention goes to the USD women who last week earned wins over Western Illinois and St. Thomas. Those two wins have given the Coyotes 14 straight wins this season, which is the longest active win streak in Division 1 Women’s Basketball. USD is now 9-0 in Summit League play.

#5: SDSU women eclipse century mark – SDSU Women

The fifth best moment of the week goes to the SDSU women who powered past Western Illinois last Saturday. SDSU earned a 114-50 win in which the Jackrabbits scored the sixth most points ever scored in a conference matchup, while also connecting on 45 made field goals, which is third most in a single conference game. The Jacks are now 8-1 in the Summit League.

#4: Determan uses the euro step – Harrisburg’s Ethan Determan

The fourth best play of the week features a nice euro step by Harrisburg’s Ethan Determan. He attacks in transition and beats the defense with the nice move. Despite his effort, the Tigers would fall to Jefferson, 59-48.

#3: Wilkinson throws down a slam in transition – De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson

Checking in at number three is a nice transition slam by De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson, who rises up and throws down the two handed jam. He added a team high 27 points as the Bulldogs picked up a win over #2 White River, 63-49.

#2: Alpers spins for two – O’Gorman’s David Alpers

The runner-up play of the week features a sweet spin move down low by O’Gorman’s David Alpers. He would beat his defender with a nice spin. The Knights would outlast 56-45.

#1: Sayler slams in two – White River’s Joe Sayler

The top play of the week goes to White River’s Joe Sayler who soars up and throws down the two handed flush. Sayler was excellent as he scored a game high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers suffered a 63-49 loss to De Smet.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.