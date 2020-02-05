KELOLAND.com top 5 plays of the week- February 5

Hundreds of games happen in South Dakota every week and some people are lucky enough to see the great plays and moments that happen in front of our eyes. Here’s a look at this weeks KELOLAND.com top five plays, but we first start with a couple of honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention is from Colman-Egan’s Nate Tolley who uses the screen and then buries the buzzer beating three pointer. Tolley finished with 13 points, even though the Hawks fell 75-65 to top ranked De Smet.

On Friday night, the O’Gorman girl’s hosted Lincoln in a battle of number one vs. number four. The Lady Knights owned a three point lead after the first quarter and then held Lincoln scoreless in the second quarter to take a sixteen point halftime lead, on their way to 51-31 victory.

The number five moment of the week features two players from Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns and his younger brother Isaac Bruns combined for an impressive 53 points during Saturday’s 67-53 win over Clark/Willow Lake. Paul scored 33 points while Isaac finished with 20.

The number four KELOLAND.com play of the week features Sioux Falls Christian’s Zach Witte. The Chargers are up big on Dakota Valley when Witte adds to the lead with authority. Witte finished with a team high 23 points as the Chargers earned an 84-53 win.

Trailing by three with six seconds remaining, Roosevelt works the ball to Tatum Kooima who launches and connects on the right wing triple to force overtime. The Rough Riders would go on to earn a 64-59 win to land them as number three this week.

On Tuesday, January 28, O’Gorman senior Emma Ronsiek became the all time leading scorer for the Lady Knights in a win over Tea Area. One week later, Lennox senior Madysen Vlastuin did the same for the Orioles with this free throw. Vlastuin has now scored more than 1,700 points in her career as Lennox earned a 55-41 win over Elk-Point/Jefferson.

The top play of the week features a great sequence of plays from O’Gorman’s Akoi Akoi from Saturday’s win over Brandon Valley. First, the senior throws down the two handed slam, but he’s not done as he’ll race to the other end of the floor and come up with the swat. The Knights earned a 58-48 win over Brandon Valley.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com weekly top five. If you have a play worthy of making the top five, tweet to KELOLAND by using #kelosports.