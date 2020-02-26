KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week- February 25

There are a lot of great sports events that happen every day in South Dakota and with that comes the great plays that are made. Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays, but we start with a pair of honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention happened on the wrestling mats on Saturday. Canton’s Marshall Baldwin is going to slam his opponent to the mat and earn the pin. Baldwin helped lead Canton to the class ‘B’ region 2 title.

The next honorable mention features a diaper dash in Canton. Nine babies took to the court for a twenty foot race, but it was over just as it started as baby Boston crawled his way to victory. The event was a fundraiser for the Canton K-12 foundation.

The number five moment of the week comes from the USD women’s basketball team as the Coyotes earned a 77-67 win over SDSU to claim the Summit League regular season title. The Coyotes are now a perfect 15-0 in conference play and will look to close the season with a win over UND on Saturday.

The number four play of the week features not one, not two, but three slams from SDSU. These three dunks helped lead the Jacks to an 85-80 win over USD. The Jacks will look to clinch the Summit League regular season title with a win over NDSU on Thursday.

The number three play of the week comes from a JV game in Langford. In the game’s final seconds, Langford Senior Gabe Smith, who has down syndrome, takes a shot but doesn’t connect. That’s when Aberdeen Christian eighth grader Garrett Pearson gave Gabe another chance and he connected for the buzzer beating basket.

The runner-up play of the week features five players from the SDSU women’s basketball team. Jackrabbit’s Sydney Stapleton, Addison Hirschman, Jordan Ferrand, Paiton Burckhard, and Lindsey Theuninck connected on five straight half court shots. The Jacks would go on to defeat North Dakota 74-61.

The top play of the week comes from USD Senior Chris Nilsen who is known for his talents in the pole vault. However, last Friday, Nilsen vaulted his way for an amazing 19 feet, 5 and a half inches, which is the new NCAA indoor record. The vault also earned Nilsen National Athlete of the Week honors.

That's a look at the KELOLAND.com weekly top five plays.