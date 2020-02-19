KELOLAND.com Top 5 plays of the Week- February 19

Hundreds of sporting events happen every week in South Dakota and with that, comes all the spectacular plays that we see unfold in front of our eyes. Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays, but we start with a pair of honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention happened at the class ‘A’ state gymnastics tournament in Abderdeen as Deuel’s Rachel Blue perfects the Pike Tsukahara. Blue helped lead the Cardinals to their third straight class ‘A’ state gymnastics title.

The next honorable mention features Sioux Falls Christian’s Zach Witte who grabs the steal and then runs the floor and throws down the one handed slam. Witte had a game high 24 points for the Chargers as Sioux Falls Christian earned an eight point win.

The number five moment of the week features the Watertown Arrows boy’s basketball team. Watertown played a near perfect first half and then held on to earn a 54-53 win over top ranked Yankton and end the Bucks’ nine game win streak.

The fourth play of the week features Watertown’s Myah Morris from the class ‘AA’ state gymnastics tournament. The sophomore flipped her way to a near perfect score of 9.925 as Watertown claimed their second straight class ‘AA’ title.

The number three play of the week features a Dell Rapids St. Mary player who is no stranger to top plays as Weston Geraets catches the pass and then throws down the one handed jam as the Cardinals went on to earn a 72-60 win over Elkton-Lake Benton.

The runner-up play of the week features one of the top players in the state as Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns shows off his range and connects from half court for the buzzer beater. Bruns scored 26 points for the Panthers as they earned an 85-75 win over Sioux City West.

The top moment of the week is from Yankton’s Matthew Mors. Eight days after Mors surpassed 2,000 points, the Yankton junior would connect on this lay-up to become the all-time leading scorer in class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball. Mors finished Friday night with 12 points which puts him at 2,028 points for his career.

