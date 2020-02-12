KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week- February 12

There are always a lot of great plays every week in KELOLAND and with a new week, comes a new KELOLAND.com top five plays. This week’s top five features some great plays, but we start first with three honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention comes from West Central’s Derek Eidsness who throws down the two handed jam to start the game. West Central would go on to lose 64-42 to Madison, but the Trojans had the best play of the night.

The next honorable mention starts with USF’s Teathloach Pal fighting for the ball and then finishing with the big two handed flush. Pal finished with 10 points for the Cougars as they earned a 68-61 win over in state rival Northern State.

The final honorable mention starts with great ball movement and ends with a one handed jam from Yankton’s Hunter Kotrous. Kotrous finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds as Yankton defeated Harrisburg 62-49.

The number five KELOLAND.com play of the week features a nice steal and slam play from Washington’s Nate Gilbertson. The Senior finished with 8 points as Washington won in a route over Pierre 74-46.

The number four play of the week features not one, but two slams for St. Thomas More in their 62-58 win over O’Gorman. The first is a break away slam from Ryder Kirsch who finished with 15 points, but the highlight of the game went to Cavalier Senior Conner Hollenbeck who blows by his defender and flushes down the one handed slam.

The number three play of the week continues the theme of dunking as Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Senior Cole Welbig leaves the ball off the backboard for Weston Geraets who throws down the two handed jam. The Cardinals would cruise to the 61-34 win over Deubrook Area.

The number two moment of the week features one of the best players in South Dakota as Yankton’s Mattew Mors scored 32 points for Yankton in a 19 point win for the Bucks, but during the game, Mors surpassed 2,000 points and he’s only a junior. Mors will look to break the class ‘AA’ scoring record on Friday in Watertown.

At the top of this week’s list is a game winning shot by the Tri-Valley Mustangs. At the beginning of the play, the ball nearly goes out of bounds but Tri-Valley’s Blayne Gacke makes a diving save to Grace Steineke who makes the spinning game winner for the Mustangs. Tri-Valley earned a 35-33 win.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com weekly top five plays. If you have a play or moment that is worthy of making the top five, tweet to KELOLAND by using the hashtag #KELOsports.