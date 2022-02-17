SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From buzzer beaters and dunks to breaking school records, this week’s top plays has it all. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week:

HM: Alpers’ career night leads OG – O’Gorman’s David Alpers

The first honorable mention goes to O’Gorman’s David Alpers who scored a career high 30 points in Tuesday’s win over Harrisburg. The Knights earned their sixth straight victory to move to 16-2.

HM: Rock finishes with the reverse – Lincoln’s JT Rock

The second and final honorable mention goes to Lincoln’s JT Rock. The 7’1 sophomore misses on a three attempt, but he’s able to grab the offensive rebound, drive baseline and finish with the tough reverse layup. Despite Rock’s game high 21 points, the Patriots fell to Roosevelt, 56-51.

#5: Kocer beats the buzzer from deep – Tea Area’s Jonah Kocer

The fifth best play of the week goes to the Tea Area boys. Jeff Worth runs down the floor and flips it to Jonah Kocer who avoids a defender and then beats the buzzer from beyond the arc. The Titans would defeat Lennox, 71-64.

#4: Scheierman to Wilson for the slam – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman

The number four play of the week features a lob by SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman to Douglas Wilson who hammers in the dunk. SDSU would move to 14-0 in Summit League play with a blowout win over Omaha.

#3: Uttecht connects before the horn – Washington’s Joe Uttecht

Checking in at number three is another buzzer beating three. Washington’s Joe Uttecht uses the shot fake and then buries the triple before the horn. The Warriors would knock off #4 Mitchell, 71-66.

#2: Swift sets single season school record – Sioux Falls Christian’s Jaxsyn Swift

The runner-up play of the week goes to Sioux Falls Christian’s Jaxsyn Swift who connects on a top of the key triple. That three however, set the record for most three’s made in a single season in school history. The Chargers powered past Yankton.

#1: Schaub’s game winning layup lifts USF past Winona – USF’s Danielle Schaub

The top play of the week goes to USF’s Danielle Schaub. The Cougars trail by one with just seconds to play, when Schaub slices through the lane and gets the layup to go. USF would outlast Winona State, 53-52.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.