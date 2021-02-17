KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Feb. 9-16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we move through the month of February, everyone is preparing for the postseasons that arrive in late February and early March.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, here is a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week, but we start with two honorable mentions:

Honorable Mention: Tritz goes coast to coast for the layup – Dakota Valley’s Peyton Tritz

The first honorable mention features Dakota Valley’s Peyton Tritz who grabs the rebound, heads up court, splits two defenders and then somehow finishes off the glass. She tallied 15 points as the Panthers picked up a win over Vermillion.

HALFTIME: @DVgirlsBB 32 @LadyTanagers 24. @KELOSports

Peyton Tritz (DV) and Lexi Plitzuweit (Verm) each have ten points.

Tritz with this layup ⬇️⬇️⬇️against three defenders! pic.twitter.com/GmDRqMfIwW — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 10, 2021

Honorable Mention: Rhodes to Fantauzzi for the goal – Sioux Falls Stampede’s Dante Fantauzzi

The final honorable mention occurred on the ice as the Stampede win a face off and then Dante Fantauzzi flips it back to Sam Rhodes who goes back to Fantauzzi who fires it into the net for the goal. Sioux Falls would pick up the 4-3 victory.

#5: Augie win over USF earns, Krauth 1,000 combined win – Augustana Head Coach Dave Krauth

The number five moment of the week comes from the Augustana women’s basketball team as they picked up a 76-68 win over USF last Friday. While it seemed like a normal win, it was actually head coach Dave Krauth’s 653 collegiate win. The longtime coach also earned 347 high school wins meaning Friday’s win was Krauth’s 1,000 combined win as a head coach.

FINAL: @AugieWBB 76 @USFcougars_wbb 68. @KELOSports



Dave Krauth has won his 1,000th game as a basketball coach. 347 wins at the HS level, 653 at the college level. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 13, 2021

“I felt myself a little more stressed than maybe usual and you want things to go right,” Dave Krauth said. “If you’re at a milestone game, you’d like to get it over with because I always worry that it is putting stress on our players and they handled it well tonight.”

#4: Unruh is unbelievable; scores 42 points in win – Sioux Falls Christian’s Lexi Unruh

The fourth best moment from the last week comes from Sioux Falls Christian’s Lexi Unruh who scored an unbelievable 42 career points on Tuesday, February 9. The Charger senior earned the school record for points in a game as SFC defeated Tri-Valley 69-47.

#3: LeBrun throws down in win over USF – Augustana’s Dylan LeBrun

The number three play of the week comes from the Augustana men’s team as Dylan LeBrun gets the screen, flies through the lane and then throws down the two handed jam. LeBrun helped lead the Vikings to a narrow 67-65 win over in town rival USF.

#2: Valandra-Prue goes off in win over Viborg-Hurley – White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue

The second best moment of the week comes a take over performance in a top five class ‘B’ girls showdown. #3 White River picked up a win over fifth-ranked Viborg-Hurley but the story of the game was the Tigers’ Caelyn Valandra-Prue who scored an amazing 46 points, while collecting 11 rebounds. That double-double helped White River move to 15-1.

#1: Kettner slams down the one handed jam – USF’s Jake Kettner

The top play of the week comes from USF as Troy Houghton grabs a steal, then spots Jake Kettner in transition and he’ll throw down the impressive one handed jam for the Cougars. Despite this play, the Cougars still fell to Augustana.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. You can submit a play by using the #KELOSports on Twitter.