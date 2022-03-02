SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buzzer beating shots and big slams fill this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. Here is a look at the top plays:

HM: Baumgartner’s half courter and slam – MSU Moorhead’s Gavin Baumgartner

The lone honorable mention goes to MSU Moorhead’s Gavin Baumgartner, who had quite the sequence. First he drives in and finishes with the impressive slam. Then later he rises up and buries the half court buzzer beater to end the first half. Baumgartner would lead the Dragons past Augustana.

#5: Year from sixty feet – Jefferson’s Kaden Year – Courtesy: Pierre Governors

The fifth best play of the week features a long shot by Jefferson’s Kaden Year. He’d connect on a sixty foot shot to end the first half. The Cavaliers would defeat Pierre, 64-54.

#4: Hinker throws down – Mitchell’s Caden Hinker

The number four play of the week is a tremendous dunk by Mitchell’s Caden Hinker. He blows by his defender and then finishes with the one handed jam. Despite his effort, the Kernels would fall to O’Gorman, 68-50.

#3: Block leads to half court shot – Tri-Valley’s Lauren Grinde

Checking in at number three is a play that features a block by Tri-Valley’s Paige Jewett, which leads to Lauren Grinde who is money on the half court shot. The Mustangs built a seven point lead early, but would fall to West Central, 68-39.

#2: Dykman finishes with the alley-oop – Augustana’s Adam Dykman

The runner-up play of the week goes to Augustana’s Adam Dykman who catches the lob from Dylan LeBrun and then finishes with the alley-oop slam. That play would help lead Augustana past SMSU.

#1: Marshall to Sayler for two – White River’s Nicolas Marshall and Joe Sayler – Courtesy: White River Tigers

The top play of the week features a unique alley-oop. White River’s Nicolas Marshall goes through his legs and lobs to Joe Sayler for the slam. White River would cruise past Jones County, 86-61.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.