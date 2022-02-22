SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big slams, great passes and buzzer beaters fill up this week’s KELOLAND.com top plays of the week. Here is a look at this week’s top five:

HM: Gaspar steal and slam – Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Nic Gaspar

The first honorable mention goes to Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Nic Gaspar who grabs the steal and then throws down the two handed transition slam. The Cardinals would cruise to a win over Baltic.

HM: Cisse goes for 32 – Lincoln’s Kalil Cisse

The second and final honorable mention features one great performance by Lincoln’s Kalil Cisse. He would lead the Patriots in scoring as he collected a career high 32 points. Lincoln would knock off #3 Jefferson, 73-64.

#5: Year throws down in transition – Jefferson’s Kaden Year

The fifth best play of the week features a nice transition slam. Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley bounces up court for Kaden Year who finishes with the two handed flush. Despite his effort, the Cavs would fall to Lincoln.

#4: Wilson leads SDSU via the slam – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson

The number four play of the week features a few big dunks from SDSU’s Douglas Wilson. He threw down several nice slams in the Jackrabbits two games last week. SDSU would defeat Western Illinois and St. Thomas.

#3: Vincent no look pass leads to points – Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent

Checking in at number three is a great pass by Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent who throws a no look, backwards pass to teammate Alec Squires, who finishes with the layup. Despite his effort, the Cossacks would fall to SF Christian, 60-59.

#2: Rock’s putback beats the buzzer – Lincoln’s JT Rock

The runner-up play of the week features an amazing putback by JT Rock. The 7’1 sophomore runs the floor, grabs the miss and then rocks the rim on the dunk. Rock added eight points in Lincoln’s win over Jefferson.

Halftime: @LHSHoops 33 @SFJeffersonAD 25 @KELOSports



Gage Gohl grabbed a steal and missed, but @JTRock12 is there to clean it up 👀🏀💪🤯 pic.twitter.com/LokvSqCaW0 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 19, 2022

#1: Lunday leads Flandreau past SFC – Flandreau’s Tash Lunday

The top play of the week comes from Flandreau’s Tash Lunday. The Fliers trail by three with seconds to play, when Lunday connects from way downtown. He would finish with a double-double of 33 points and 16 rebounds, as Flandreau earned the overtime win over SF Christian, 68-65.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.