KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the week – Feb. 1-7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to February which means that high school and college basketball are nearing the postseason.

Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week from the first week of February, but we start first with an honorable mention:

Honorable Mention: Lynch with a breakaway dunk – O’Gorman’s Joe Lynch

The lone honorable mention comes from O’Gorman’s Joe Lynch who grabs a steal, runs the floor and throws down the two handed jam. Lynch help lead the Knights to a 63-52 win over Aberdeen Central.

#5: Puetz from the parking lot! – Sioux Valley’s Parker Puetz

The number five-play of the week comes from a very long three-pointer as Sioux Valley’s Parker Puetz catches and connects from the parking lot. Puetz scored eight points in the Cossacks’ thirteen point win over Flandreau.

#4: A pair of jams for Wilson – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson

The fourth best play from the last seven days features not one, but two impressive dunks by South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson. The senior forward helped lead the Jackrabbits to an 89-78 win over USD.

#3: Stark to Fox for the oop! – Northern State’s Parker Fox and Mason Stark

The number three play of the week comes from a familiar name in the top plays list as Northern State’s Mason Stark lobs it up for Parker Fox who catches and slams in the dunk. Fox helped lead the Wolves to a weekend sweep of U-Mary.

#2: Renshaw and Lynch complete the alley oop – O’Gorman Ben Renshaw and Joe Lynch

The runner-up play of the week features yet another alley-oop but this one comes from a high school game as O’Gorman’s Ben Renshaw lobs it up to Joe Lynch who throws down the alley-oop slam. Despite their efforts, the Knights fell to Harrisburg.

#1: Dykman with the posterizing dunk – Augustana’s Adam Dykman

The top play of the week features an impressive dunk as Adam Dykman rises up and then slams home the posterizing dunk over a player from SMSU. Dykman tallied sixteen points in the Vikings 84-74 win over the Mustangs.

Submit a Play

You can submit a top play by tweeting to the #KELOSports.