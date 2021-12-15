KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Dec. 9-15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite some winter weather, it was a busy week on the hard wood as local high school and college teams got off and running with their seasons. Here’s a look at this week’s top five plays:

HM: Year beats the buzzer from deep – Jefferson’s Kaden Year

The lone honorable mention goes to Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Kaden Year who creates separation with the step back and then buries the triple right before the buzzer. That bucket would tie the game at 49, though the Cavaliers would fall to west side rival Roosevelt.

#5: Ronsiek scores 33 for the Knights – O’Gorman’s Hannah Ronsiek

The fifth best play of the week features a tremendous performance by O’Gorman’s Hannah Ronsiek who scored a career high 33 points last Thursday. Despite her great game, the Knights would fall to Brandon Valley, 70-66.

#4: Ashley’s floater beats the buzzer – Jefferson’s Hannah Ronsiek

Checking in at number four is a tough running floater that finds the bottom of the net just before the halftime buzzer. Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley somehow avoids the double team and flips in the 15 foot jumper. The Cavaliers would fall to the Rough Riders.

#3: Stone throws down the putback – Dell Rapids’ Shane Stone

The number three play of the week features a sweet dunk by Dell Rapids’ Shane Stone who soars up, grabs the ball and then throws down the two handed slam. This effort would help lead the Quarriers to a season opening win over Baltic, 64-40.

#2: Six points in eight seconds! – De Smet’s Kalen Garry

The runner-up play of the week features an incredible sequence of plays as De Smet trails Clark/Willow Lake 57-54 with 15 seconds to play. De Smet’s standout senior, Kalen Garry, would connect on a game tying three with eight seconds to play. Then a steal by Rett Osthus would lead to another three from Garry to lift the Bulldogs past the Cyclones, 60-57.

#1: Scheiereman beats the buzzer, SDSU beats WSU – SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman

The top play of the week includes another buzzer beater as SDSU is tied with Washington State at 74. Baylor Scheierman would create plenty of separation with his step back and then he would bury the game winning triple. The Jackrabbits picked up a 77-74 win over Washington State.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us by using the #KELOSports.