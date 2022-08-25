SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school football season got underway last week and that has helped fill this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays.

Here’s a look at this week’s top five:

HM: Wold to Wolf for six – Chester Area’s Layke Wold and Jovi Wolf

The first honorable mention goes to Chester Area’s Layke Wold who connects with Jovi Wolf and then the speedster turns on the jets as he motors forty yards for the touchdown. The Flyers would open the season with a 34-17 win over Garretson.

HM: Thompson makes the grab – Canistota’s Deshon Thompson

The second and final honorable mention goes to Canistota’s Deshon Thompson who adjusts to the pass, tips it and then brings it in for the nice grab. That play would help lead the Hawks to a season opening win over Irene-Wakonda.

#5: Meadors brings in the catch – Waverly-South Shore’s Gavin Meadors

The number five play of the week goes to Waverly-South Shore’s Gavin Meadors who reaches up and makes the tough, falling down catch for the first down. Despite his effort, the Coyotes would fall to Dell Rapids St. Mary, 52-20.

#4: Kretchman to the house – Aberdeen Roncalli’s Abe Kretchman

The fourth best play of the week features a nice run by Aberdeen Roncalli’s Abe Kretchman. The senior would take the rock, then make a couple men miss and finish with a sweet juke to score the 20 yard touchdown. The Cavs would cruise to a 38-0 win over Groton Area.

20 yard touchdown run by Abe Kretchman!



6:20 2Q: @Roncalli_FB 14, Groton Area 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/ttXu0MpGLV — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 20, 2022

#3: Ortman goes deep for Schroeder – Canistota’s Tage Ortman and Levi Schroeder

Checking in at number three is a deep pass from Canistota’s Tage Ortman to Levi Schroeder. Ortman would fire deep, but it’s Schroeder who fights off the defender to secure the catch. The Hawks would knock off Irene-Wakonda, 32-28.

#2: Slaba hits Cheeseman for the TD – Hanson’s Jayce Slaba and Ethan Cheeseman

The runner-up play of the week goes to Hanson as they connected on a nice touchdown. Quarterback Jayce Slaba threw it up for Ethan Cheeseman who had to make the leaping catch for the score. However, Howard would defeat Hanson, 20-12.

#1: Fisher makes a superb grab – Aberdeen Roncalli’s Aiden Fisher

The top play of the week goes to an Aberdeen Roncalli sophomore. Aiden Fisher is in one-on-one coverage when he has to adjust to make the amazing catch for the first down. That helped spark the Cavalier offense as they went on to win, 38-0.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.