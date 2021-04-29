KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – April 22-28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a new week, comes a new edition of the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week, with this week’s featuring plays from the baseball and softball fields.

Here is a look at this week’s top five plays, but we first start with a pair of honorable mentions:

Honorable Mention: Long goes long for a homerun – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

The first honorable mention comes from Harrisburg’s Tyman Long who blasts a three-run homerun off the top of the left field fence. Long helped lead the Tigers to a 5-2 win over Lincoln.

HM: Running makes a diving stop – USF’s Shayla Running

The next honorable mention comes from USF’s Shayla Running who makes a diving stop and then makes the throw to rob an Augustana hitter of a single.

HM: Van Der Zwaag with the diving double play – USF’s Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag

The final honorable mention comes from USF’s Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag who makes a great diving catch and then gets up and gets the runner at third for the double play. The Cougars would earn a double header sweep of Minot State.

#5: Masterson shows the power – SDSU’s Cheyanne Masterson

At number five, we have not one, but two homeruns from SDSU’s Cheyanne Masterson. She collected a total of three hits and seven runs batted in, during a double header sweep of USD. The Jacks also clinched their first ever Summit League regular season title.

#4: Beazley walks off the Bison – SDSU’s Drew Beazley

The number four play of the week comes from the SDSU baseball team as the game is tied at two in the ninth, until Drew Beazley chops a single into left field allowing Carson Max to score for the walk-off, 3-2 win.

#3: A big day for Badger – SDSU’s Landon Badger

The third best play of the week comes from Saturday’s NDSU vs. SDSU game and features three homeruns by SDSU’s Landon Badger who blasted a grand slam, a solo and a three-run homerun in the Jackrabbits 12-2 win over NDSU.

#2: Swift steals a single – USF’s Lexi Swift

Checking in at number two is yet another sweet defensive play from the USF softball team as leftfielder, Lexi Swift, makes a diving catch down the line to rob Augustana of a hit. The Cougars would split the double header.

#1: Graber shows off the range – Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Grant Graber

At the top of this week’s top plays comes Lincoln’s Grant Graber who makes a diving snag up the middle and then throws out the runner to retire the side. Despite Graber’s efforts, the Patriots would fall 5-2 to Harrisburg.

If you have a play that you would like to see featured on KELOLAND.com, tweet to us using the #KELOSports.

