KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – April 1-7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to April which means local sports have headed outdoors. Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week:

#5: Roosevelt’s Unique Double Play – Roosevelt’s Camden Gadbois

The number five play of the week comes from Roosevelt’s Camden Gadbois who makes a tough ankle high catch and then throws out the runner at first for the unique double play.

The Rough Riders would pick up a 6-3 win.

#4: Gokie steals a single – Yankton’s Joe Gokie

The fourth best play from the past week features Yankton’s Joe Gokie who makes a sensational running catch, robbing a Mitchell hitter of a single. Though Mitchell would earn a 10-4 win.

#3: Brooker goes upper ninety for game winning goal – SDSU’s Eden Brooker

The number three play comes from the soccer field where SDSU is tied with North Dakota in double overtime, until SDSU’s Eden Brooker shoots the upper ninety for the game winning goal. The Jacks earned a 1-0 win.

#2: USD claims second ever Summit League Championship – USD Volleyball

The second best moment from the past week comes from the USD volleyball team who came back from two sets down to claim a 3-2 match victory over Denver and claim the Summit League Volleyball Championship.

#1: Baier shows the power – Augustana’s Sam Baier

The top play of the week comes from Augustana’s Sam Baier who hits not one, not two, but seven home runs in a double header victory over Bemidji State. Baier knocked in 14 RBI’s in the two Augustana blowout wins.

