KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Summer Sports Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer sports season has nearly come to a close as the calendar has turned to the second week of August.

Here is a look at the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays from the Summer Sports Season:

HM: Sutton blasts three homeruns – Harrisburg’s Jack Sutton – June 9

The first honorable mention features one impressive performance from Harrisburg’s Jack Sutton who went 4-5 with three homeruns, one double and an incredible ten runs batted in. Harrisburg would earn a 23-11 win over Aberdeen.

HM: A robbery by Brown – SD Phoenix’s Sierra Brown

The second and final honorable menition is a nice catch from the SD Phoenix’s Sierra Brown who ranges back to the fence and then reaches over the wall and robs a homerun from a Renegade hitter. The Phoenix would finish runner-up in the state tournament.

#5: Long goes long… three times – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

The fifth best play from the Summer Sports Season features one great performance by Harrisburg’s Tyman Long who blasts three homeruns in a playoff game, while knocking in four runs batted in in their win over Brookings.

#4: Ward soars for the out – Vermillion’s Charlie Ward

The number four play from the top summer sports season comes from the Region 3B Tournament as Vermillion’s Charlie Ward races back and makes a superb diving catch. Lennox was attempting to add an insurance run, but Ward had other ideas. He helped lead Post 1 to a Region 3B crown.

#3: Jansa misses an ace by inches – Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa – June 8

Checking in at number three is an impressive shot from Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa who nearly connects on a hole in one on the eleventh hole of the class ‘AA’ girls state golf tournament.

Jansa would earn a birdie and shoot eight under par to win the state title.

#2: Martin makes the diving grab – Aberdeen’s Brock Martin

The top play from the month of July lands at number two on the top plays of the summer season. Aberdeen’s Brock Martin ranges back and then adjusts and makes a sensational diving catch to rob Nate Sprenkle of a hit.

Despite his effort, the Smitty’s would fall 11-6 to Post 15 East.

#1: Nilsen wins U.S. Trials and Olympic Silver – Chris Nilsen

The top play from the month of June is also the top play from the summer sports season as USD Alumni Chris Nilsen won the U.S. Olympic Trials and then went on to win the Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

*Due to video restrictions, we are unable to show the official U.S. Olympic Trials vault.

That’s a look at the top five plays from the summer sports season. If you have a play you would like to see featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.