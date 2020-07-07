KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays for the Month of June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota didn’t see much for live sports in the months of March, April and May, however baseball made its return in the month of June.

Eleven games have streamed on KELOLAND.com in the month of June and here is a look at the top plays from those games.

The first honorable mention features not one, but two home runs from Sioux Falls East. Post 15 jumped out to a 14-1 lead, thanks to home runs from Aidan Beck and Brady Christoffels. Those runs would prove essential as East saw its lead cut to 14-9, though Post 15 would go on to earn the win.

The second honorable mention came from Lennox’s Ray Williams who blasted a long homerun over the right field fence. The home run easily cleared the 315 foot fence. Lennox would fall to Brandon Valley, but Williams walked away with one of the top plays.

The number five play of the month goes to another Lennox player from the same game. Lennox’s Ty Spieler makes a sliding stop at short and then fires it to first in time to get the runner and end the inning. Brandon Valley would grab a late game lead and earn the 15-12 win over Lennox.

The fourth play of the month comes from the same field, but this time from the home team. Brandon Valley’s Lake Terveer made this tough running catch in the gap to prevent Renner from scoring a run in the sixth inning.

The number three play of the month featuers another great defensive play from the same game as the fourth play of the month. Renner’s Andy Moen makes a great diving catch to rob Terveer of a base hit. Renner led 1-0 in the seventh inning as Brandon tried to get that run back, but that wasn’t going to happen with Moen at third. Renner earned the 1-0 win.

The second best play for the month of June comes from Pierre’s Matt Lusk. Pierre trailed 1-0 until the sixth inning when they took a 2-1 lead. It would get some much needed insurance runs a pitch later when Lusk blasted a grand slam over the left field fence. Pierre beat Yankton 6-1.

June’s best play featured a walk-off hit from Sioux Falls East. In town rival Sioux Falls West had rallied to tie the game at 5. In the seventh, Post 15 East got a chance to walk it off and it took advantage when Ty Schafer came to the plate.

Schafer’s RBI single gave a East a 6-5 win over Post 15 West.

You can rewatch all eleven games from this season by visiting the KELOLAND sports page on KELOLAND.com.

To submit a top play of your own, tweet to #KELOSports on Twitter.