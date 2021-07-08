KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Month of June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June was a busy month on the golf courses, baseball diamonds and tracks. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays from the month of June.

HM: McDonald chips-in for a state title – Chester’s Chase McDonald – June 8

The first honorable mention comes from the class ‘B’ boys state golf tournament as Chester’s Chase McDonald chips in from off the green to claim the class ‘B’ team state title over Platte-Geddes.

HM: Altavilla turns a sharp double play – Sioux Falls’ Angelo Altavilla – June 15

The final honorable mention comes from the Sioux Falls Canaries Angelo Altavilla who makes a diving stop and then flips it to Mitch Glasser who finishes the sharp 6-4-3 double play for outs one and two.

#5: Landon lays out for the out – Sioux Falls’ Logan Landon – June 15

The number five play from the month of June comes from Logan Landon of the Canaries who charges in and makes a terrific diving catch to retire the side, though the Birds would fall to Milwaukee.

#4: Sutton blasts three homeruns – Harrisburg’s Jack Sutton – June 9

The fourth best play from June features one impressive performance from Harrisburg’s Jack Sutton who went 4-5 with three homeruns, one double and an incredible ten runs batted in. Harrisburg would earn a 23-11 win over Aberdeen.

#3: Boe with the no-hitter – Sioux Falls East’s Jackson Boe – June 29

Checking in at number three is a great pitching performance by Sioux Falls East’s Jackson Boe who threw a complete game, no-hitter, while striking out nine opposing hitters. Post 15 would earn a double header sweep over Huron.

#2: Jansa misses an ace by inches – Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa – June 8

The runner-up play of the month comes from Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa who nearly connects on a hole in one on the eleventh hole of the class ‘AA’ girls state golf tournament.

Jansa would earn a birdie and shoot eight under par to win the state title.

#1: Nilsen is heading to Tokyo – Chris Nilsen – June 21

The top play from the month of June comes from the U.S. Olympic Trials for the pole vault. USD alum Chris Nilsen clears the high of 19 feet, two and a quarter inches to claim first place. Nilsen will compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

*Due to video restrictions, we are unable to show the official U.S. Olympic Trials vault.

That’s a look at the top plays from the month of June. If you want to see your play or moment featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.