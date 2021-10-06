KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September was a busy month for local high school football teams in South Dakota. Now that it’s October, here is a look at the top five plays from the month of September:

HM: Peterson in for six – Washington’s Thomas Peterson

The first honorable mention comes from the Presidents Bowl as Washington’s Thomas Peterson somehow makes the catch over a defender, while getting a foot inbounds for the touchdown. The Warriors would earn a 24-0 win over O’Gorman.

HM: Just one hand needed for Sifore – Howard’s Jace Sifore

The second and final honorable mention features a one-handed, juggling catch from Howard’s Jace Sifore. He uses his right hand to knock the ball down and his left hand to make the touchdown catch. The Tigers would cruise past Canistota/Freeman 59-28.

#5: A spectacular INT for Theobald – O’Gorman’s Henry Theobald

The fifth best play of the month comes from O’Gorman’s Henry Theobald who is attempting to break up a pass, but then he traps the ball against the receiver and then brings in the interception with just one hand. This play would help the Knights, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 21-17 loss to Lincoln.

#4: A tip and a pick – Garretson’s Dylan Kindt

Checking in at number four is a great interception by Garretson. Canistota/Freeman is attempting to start a drive when Tage Ortman’s pass is tipped on the sideline and then intercepted by Dylan Kindt who gets two feet inbounds. Despite his effort, the Blue Dragons would fall by six.

#3: Gilbert makes the juggling grab – Viborg-Hurley’s Hayden Gilbert

The number three play of the month comes from a 9AA contest where Viborg-Hurley’s Hayden Gilbert goes up into double coverage and brings in the catch, but then the ball pops up, so Gilbert has to pin the catch to his leg for the touchdown. Despite this great play, the Cougars would fall to Canistota/Freeman.

#2: One hand only for #1 – Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad

The runner-up play of the month features a tremendous play by Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad who plays the ball perfectly. He uses his right hand to reach up and make the terrific interception. Roosevelt would give the Tigers a battle, but Harrisburg would go on to earn a 38-34 win over Roosevelt.

#1: HAIL MARY! Lincoln earns walk-off touchdown – Lincoln’s Tate Schafer and Jack Smith

The top play of the month features the final play from on of September’s Game of the Week as Lincoln trails by one with time expiring, so quarterback Tate Schafer throws up the hail mary and after being deflected, Jack Smith hauled in the catch and took it into the endzone for the 53 yard touchdown. The Patriots earned a 31-26 win over Watertown.

That’s a look at the top five plays from the month of September. If you’d like to see your top play featured on KELOLAND.com, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.