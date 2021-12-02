KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to December, which means it’s time for the top plays from a busy month of November.

HM: A fantastic snag for Foxley – Platte-Geddes’ Joey Foxley

The lone honorable mention is a great throw and catch from Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman to Joey Foxley. Foxley somehow makes the grab in double coverage, while getting two feet inbounds. He would help the Black Panthers claim the 9AA state crown.

#5: Peterson for the win – Pierre’s Cole Peterson

The fifth play of the month is from the 11AA state championship. Pierre and Tea Area are tied at 27 with seconds to play, when kicker Cole Peterson splits the uprights from 40 yards out to give the Governors their fifth straight state championship.

#4: Wilson with the slam – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson

Checking in at number four is an impressive alley-oop from Baylor Scheierman to Douglas Wilson as a near forty foot pass leads to a two handed slam by Wilson. The Jacks would earn a win over George Mason.

#3: A pick six for Pica; DRSM wins 9B crown – Dell Rapids St. Mary’s John Pica

The third best play of the month comes from Dell Rapids’ St. Mary’s John Pica who steps in front of a pass and grabs the interception. He would then break two tackles on his way to a pick six touchdown. That effort would help lead the Cardinals to a 9B state championship.

#2: An incredible interception by Brownson – Aberdeen Central’s Tayden Brownson

The runner-up play of the month comes from Aberdeen Central’s Tayden Brownson who somehow intercepts a pass in the semifinal round of the playoffs. Brownson is able to reach behind him with one hand to pick off the pass. Despite this effort, the Golden Eagles feel to Pierre.

Great shot by @KELOSydney in Pierre.



I've watched this several times… I still can't figure out how Tayden Brownson made this interception 🤯🤯🤯 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/PVmlcNxfJq — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 6, 2021

#1: USD wins with a Hail Mary – USD’s Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb

The top play of November comes from the final play of the SDSU vs. USD football game. The Coyotes trail 20-17 with just one second to play, so quarterback Carson Camp fires down field and the ball is tipped three times before landing in the hands of Jeremiah Webb for the touchdown. USD earned the 23-20, walk-off win over SDSU.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of November. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.