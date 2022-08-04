SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of August is here, which gives us a chance to look back at a busy July. Here’s a look at the top five plays from July:

HM: Muth steals a hit – Mitchell’s Seth Muth

The lone honorable mention is a nice sliding grab by Mitchell’s Seth Muth who steals a single from Sioux Falls West. That play would help lift Mitchell past Post 15, 16-8.

#5: A great stop by Wynja – SF Renegades’ Claire Wynja

The number five play of the month is a nice diving stop at third by Sioux Falls Renegades’ Claire Wynja. She make the stop and then throw at the runner at first for impressive out. Though the Renegades would fall in the state championship.

#4: Kindt shows off the arm – Garretson’s Dylan Kindt

The fourth best play of the month goes to Garretson’s Dylan Kindt who fields the single in centerfield and then proceeds to throw out the runner at home for out number three. Despite this great throw, Garretson would fall to Volga.

#3: Gross swipes a walk-off – Volga’s Connor Gross

Checking in at number three is a clutch catch by Connor Gross. The game is tied in the bottom of the seventh when Will Jaton lines the ball to right. It appeared to be a potential walk-off hit, but Gross comes in to make the sliding catch for the out. That would prove huge as Volga went on to claim the 5-2 win over Dell Rapids.

#2: Eisenschenk wins the RaceSaver Sprints – Amelia Eisenschenk

The runner-up play of the month features a great race ran by 14-year-old Amelia Eisenschenk. She would win the RaceSaver Sprints in easy fashion, making her the youngest racer to win at I-90 Speedway.

#1: Roby takes a dive – Watertown’s Ryan Roby

The top play of the month features a superb play from Watertown as centerfielder Ryan Roby runs in and makes the incredible diving catch for the out. Despite his effort, Watertown would fall to Sioux Falls East, 5-0.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.