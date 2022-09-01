SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to September and after a busy August, it’s time to take a look at the top five plays from last month:

HM: Ortman goes deep for Schroeder – Canistota’s Tage Ortman and Levi Schroeder

The first honorable mention is a deep pass from Canistota’s Tage Ortman to Levi Schroeder. Ortman would fire deep, but it’s Schroeder who fights off the defender to secure the catch. The Hawks would knock off Irene-Wakonda, 42-28.

HM: Slaba hits Cheeseman for the TD – Hanson’s Jayce Slaba and Ethan Cheeseman

The second and final honorable mention goes to Hanson as they connected on a nice touchdown. Quarterback Jayce Slaba threw it up for Ethan Cheeseman who had to make the leaping catch for the score. However, Howard would defeat Hanson, 20-12.

#5: Dannenbring throws for 6 TD’s – O’Gorman Bennett Dannenbring

The number five play of the month goes to O’Gorman’s Bennett Dannenbring who threw for six touchdowns in their season opening win over Brandon Valley. The Knights cruised past the Lynx, 55-20.

#4: Tea Area uses some trickery – Tea Area’s Blake Thompson to Parker Mulder

The fourth best play from August features a sweet halfback pass from Blake Thompson who hits Parker Mulder in stride for the big gain. The Titans would race past Huron, 45-6.

#3: Wilde breaks three tackles to score – Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde

Checking in at number three is a sweet play by Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde. He makes a catch from Taylen Ashley and then sheds three tackles on his way to a 69 yard touchdown. The Cavaliers would power past Harrisburg, 43-13.

#2: Ortman to Kleinsasser for 6 – Canistota’s Tage Ortman and Noah Kleinsasser

The runner-up play of the month features a perfect throw from Canistota’s Tage Ortman to Noah Kleinsasser for a touchdown. That play gave the Hawks a lead, but Howard would come from behind to earn the 21-20 win over Canistota.

#1: Fisher makes a superb grab – Aberdeen Roncalli’s Aiden Fisher

The top play of the month goes to an Aberdeen Roncalli sophomore. Aiden Fisher is in one-on-one coverage when he has to adjust to make the amazing catch for the first down. That helped spark the Cavalier offense as they went on to win, 38-0.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the month. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND.com, you can tweet using the #KELOSports.