KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – October 21-27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the 11B and 9-man playoffs have come to a close, along with the regular season for the state’s three largest classes. Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Gaspar hauls in the tough grab – Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Nic Gaspar

The lone honorable mention comes from Nic Gaspar of Dell Rapids St. Mary as he leaps up and brings in the catch around his defender for the nice first down. St. Mary would earn the win in the first round of the playoffs.

#5: From deflection to pick six – Platte-Geddes’ Aiden Bultje

The fifth best play of the week comes from Platte-Geddes as Joey Baas gets a hand on the pass and tips it right to teammate Aiden Bultje and he is gone for the pick six. The Black Panthers would earn a 35-12 playoff win over Chester Area.

#4: Bahrenfuss takes it to the house – Harrisburg’s Carter Bahrenfuss

The number four play of the week comes from the defensive side of the ball again as Harrisburg’s Carter Bahrenfuss intercepts Jack Thue and then takes it 33 yards for the interception touchdown. The Tigers would earn a 43-14 win over Brandon Valley.

#3: Gaspar needs only one hand – Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Nic Gaspar

Checking in at number three is a one-handed grab by a familiar name as Nic Gaspar somehow makes the catch and stays inbounds for the big gain. Dell Rapids St. Mary would power past Corsica-Stickney, 40-0.

#2: A juggling grab for Foley – Harrisburg’s Aidan Foley

The runner-up play of the week comes from Harrisburg’s Aidan Foley who tips the ball in the air and then brings it back in, while absorbing a hit. That set up a touchdown on the next play as the Tigers completed the undefeated season with a win over Brandon Valley.

#1: Beresford wins via the walk-off – Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo and Isaiah Richards

The top play of the week comes from the final seconds of an 11B first round playoff game. Beresford trails by three when quarterback Tate VanOtterloo buys time and rolls left and then fires downfield for Isaiah Richards who hauls in the 24 yard touchdown for the win. The Watchdogs would advance to the quarterfinals with a 27-24 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play or moment you’d like to see on KELOLAND.com, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.