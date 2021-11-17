KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – November 11-17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy week on the football field with seven state championships and a college football rivalry. Here’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays.

HM: A great grab by Van Tol – Tea Area’s Chase Van Tol

The first honorable mention comes from Tea Area’s Chase Van Tol in the 11AA state championship. Quarterback Cael Lundin makes a nice throw and Van Tol somehow brings in the catch with a defender all over him.

HM: Game changing INT for Mayer – Pierre’s Jacob Mayer

The second and final honorable mention goes to Pierre’s Jacob Mayer. The game is tied and Tea Area is looking for a lead when Mayer somehow picks off the pass and gets a foot inbounds, giving the Governors the ball late.

#5: Zabel goes over a defender – Pierre’s Jett Zabel

The fifth best play of the week features a great catch. Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz delivers a pass downfield and Jett Zabel makes the catch over a defender and then takes it in for the touchdown. That helped get the Govs within a score in the 11AA state title game.

#4: A fantastic snag for Foxley – Platte-Geddes’ Joey Foxley

Checking in at number four is a great throw and catch from Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman to Joey Foxley. Foxley somehow makes the grab in double coverage, while getting two feet inbounds. He would help the Black Panthers claim the 9AA state crown.

#3: Peterson for the win – Pierre’s Cole Peterson

The third best play of the week begins a theme of walk of scores. Pierre and Tea Area are tied at 27 with seconds to play, when kicker Cole Peterson splits the uprights from 40 yards out to give the Governors their fifth straight state championship.

#2: A pick six for Pica; DRSM wins 9B crown – Dell Rapids St. Mary’s John Pica

The runner-up play of the week comes from Dell Rapids’ St. Mary’s John Pica who steps in front of a pass and grabs the interception. He would then break two tackles on his way to a pick six touchdown. That effort would lead the Cardinals to a state title win with a walk-off two point conversion from CJ Smith to Gabriel Lindeman.

#1: USD wins with the Hail Mary – USD’s Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb

The top play of the week comes from the final play of the SDSU vs. USD football game. The Coyotes trail 20-17 with just one second to play, so quarterback Carson Camp fires down field and the ball is tipped three times before landing in the hands of Jeremiah Webb for the touchdown. USD earned the 23-20, walk-off win over SDSU.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a top play you’d like to see on KELOLAND you can tweet to us using the hashtag #KELOSports.