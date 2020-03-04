KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays- March 3rd

The playoffs have made their way to South Dakota and with their arrival, comes all of the great plays that unfold in key situations. Here is a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays, but we first start with an honorable mention.

The first honorable mention features an impressive shot, that didn’t count. Late in the first quarter, Lincoln’s Sam Fawcett grabs a rebound after the buzzer and fires a shot from the other free throw line and connects. Lincoln would fall 62-55 to in town rival O’Gorman.

The number five moment of the week comes from the Canton wrestling team. The C-Hawks won six weight class state titles on their way to scoring an impressive 240.5 points, which is the new state record for points in a tournament.

The number four play of the week features Northern State’s Parker Fox, who is known for his dunks. On Monday, the Wolves are on their way to a semi final win when Fox throws down the alley-oop dunk. Northern would earn the 81-65 win over MSU Moorhead.

The number three play of the week comes from Dell Rapids St. Mary Senior Weston Geraets who makes a return to the top five plays. Geraets throws down not one, but two dunks in their 50 point win over Centerville.

The runner-up play of the week comes from the Class ‘A’ state wrestling tournament where Chamberlain Senior Nash Hutmacher earns a pin to claim the heavyweight state title. Hutmacher closes his career on an amazing 73 consecutive pin streak.

The top play of the week comes from Langford Area junior Colin Frey who beats the buzzer from the other side of the court. Frey helped lead Langford Area to a 62-50 playoff victory over Wilmot.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com weekly top five plays. If you have a play or moment that is worthy of making the top five, tweet to KELOLAND by using the hashtag #KELOsports.