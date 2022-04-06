SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A WNIT run and great plays from the diamond make up this week’s top plays. Here’s a look at the top five:

HM: Glanzer slows the Coyotes – SDSU’s Grace Glanzer

The lone honorable mention goes to SDSU’s Grace Glanzer who threw a complete game against rival USD. She allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out five. The Jacks would defeat the Yotes, 4-1.

#5: Timmer hits for the lead – SDSU’s Haleigh Timmer

The fifth best play of the week features a clutch jumper from Haleigh Timmer. She would connect on the go ahead, 15 foot jumper. That bucket helped lift SDSU past UCLA in WNIT Semifinals, 62-59.

#4: Wolf steals a single – Madison’s Carson Wolf – Courtesy: Madison High School Baseball

The number four play of the week goes to Madison’s Carson Wolf. Brandon Valley had the bases loaded in a tie game. The Lynx were looking for the lead until Madison’s Carson Wolf makes a diving catch to end the inning. Despite the effort, the Bulldogs would fall to Brandon Valley, 3-2.

#3: Augie softball homers eight times – Augustana Softball

Checking in at number three is one great game from the Augustana softball team. The Vikings crushed eight home runs in one game, including three from Mary Pardo. Augie would power past Winona State 13-5.

#2: Jacks turn defense to offense – SDSU’s Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin

The runner-up play of the week goes to the SDSU women’s basketball team. UCLA was looking to score late in the half, but Paiton Burckhard came up with the block. Then Tylee Irwin would run the floor and finish with the hoop and the harm, just before the buzzer. SDSU would go on to defeat UCLA.

#1: SDSU claims WNIT Championship – SDSU Women

The top play of the week goes to the SDSU women who won six straight games to win the WNIT Championship. The Jacks cruised past Seton Hall, 82-50 to claim the crown. It was the largest margin of victory in WNIT Championship history.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using #KELOSports.