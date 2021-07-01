KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – June 24-30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From diving catches to dominant pitching performances, this past week was filled with great plays from the football field and baseball diamond. Here is a look at this week’s top five plays of the week:

#5: Gotta makes a leaping grab – Sioux Falls’ Cade Gotta

The fifth best play of the week features a nice leaping catch by the Canaries’ Cade Gotta who makes the long run and then leaps up and makes the catch for the out.

Sioux Falls would go on to earn a 12-7 win over Houston.

#4: Pfitzer takes a dive – Huron’s Teagan Pftizer

The number four play of the week comes from Huron’s Teagan Pfitzer who charges in and make a diving, tumbling catch for the out.

Despite his effort, Post 7 would fall to Sioux Falls East.

#3: Genzlinger just misses an immaculate inning – Canova’s Riley Genzlinger

Checking in at number three is a near immaculate inning for Canova’s Riley Genzliner who throws ball one to start the inning, but then throws nine straight strikes to strike out the side.

Genzlinger would throw a complete game and strikeout 11 hitters as Canova earned a 4-1 win over Dell Rapids.

#2: A diving INT for Wafford – Sioux Falls Storm’s Trey Wafford

The runner-up play of the week features an impressive interception by Sioux Falls’ Trey Wafford who takes advantage of a deflected pass and then makes the diving INT.

That pass was one of four interceptions for the Storm as they cruised to a 52-27 win over Bismarck.

#1: Boe with the no-hitter – Sioux Falls East’s Jackson Boe

The top play from the past seven days features a tremendous pitching performance from Sioux Falls East’s Jackson Boe. He pitched a no-hitter in a seven inning effort, while walking five and striking out nine opposing hitters.

Post 15 East would claim a double header sweep of Huron 5-0 and 10-0.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play that you would like to see featured on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.